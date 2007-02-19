The son of Harold von Schmidt, a prominent illustrator in the heydayof magazine art, Eric von Schmidt practiced both music and artsince childhood. About ten years older than Joan Baez, Bob Dylan,and their peers, von Schmidt was writing his own songs (in theidiom of his idol, Leadbelly) by 1951, when he was 19. He passed on college, did a stint in the Army, studied art abroad on aFulbright, and settled in Cambridge in 1957, just as the coffeehouses were opening. He was the elder of the scene and impeccably credentialed. While most of the music's young fans knew the folk repertoire through field recordings made by the Lomaxes and released on 78-RPM records by the Library of Congress, vonSchmidt had actually gone to the Library itself, studied volumes ofthe original recordings on the premises, and had came back Northknowing how to play and sing little-known songs like "Wasn't That a Mighty Flood," "He Was a Friend of Mine," and "Ain't No Grave Can Hold Me Down." He was a pilgrim returned home from a holy site with sacred knowledge.

"My apartment became Action Central," von Schmidt recalled in Baby, Let Me Follow You Down, the dual memoir he wrote with the folksinger Jim Rooney, titled for von Schmidt's best-known song (anadaptation of an old blues, "Baby, Let Me Lay It on You"). Everyfolksinger or would-be folksinger in town came to see von Schmidt,and he passed on what he had learned in the Library of Congress.When Baez, a teenage daughter of an MIT physicist, decided to be afolksinger, she made a pilgrimage to the pilgrim, who taught hermany of the first pieces she performed.

Bob Dylan, much the same, traveled to Cambridge and knocked on vonSchmidt's door not long after he had moved east from Minnesota. Notyet 20, Dylan had not yet recorded his first album, and he was not yet writing much original material. Von Schmidt taught him "Baby Let Me Lay It on You," "He Was a Friend of Mine," "Acne," and half a dozen other tunes. "He had a sponge-like brain, and he wanted toknow everything I knew," von Schmidt would later recall. "He didn't know a lot of country blues. He seemed very impressed by the fact that I was playing black music. I don't think he knew much about the black strain in folk music, but he was obviously very drawn to it." On his first album, Dylan acknowledged von Schmidt by name in a spoken introduction to what was now "Baby, Let Me Follow You Down," a song Dylan would continue to play in concert for decades. (In his set in the Band's final concert, staged by Martin Scorsesefor the film The Last Waltz, Dylan sang the song twice, opening and closing with it. )

Caring to the brink of carelessness, von Schmidt devoted himself to other musicians at the expense of his own career. He recorded a small handful of albums but coached and prodded generations of musicians, from contemporaries of Baez and Dylan like Jim Kweskinand Geoff Muldaur to James Taylor (who still performs "Wasn't That a Mighty Flood" in concert, with a sweet little speech about vonSchmidt). Every summer until a few years ago, he would host a lawn party at his house in Westport, Connecticut, and his acolytes would play for their mentor for hours. One year, I practiced a thorny von Schmidt original, "Joshua Gone Barbados," to sing and play for him. I brought my guitar but panicked and went home without daring astrum. The next morning, I got a fax from him. He wrote, "Keep practicing. I'll be here."