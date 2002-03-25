After the first President Bush launched the war nonetheless, he declared that the United States had finally “licked the Vietnam syndrome.” But, for senior Army officials, America’s liberation of Kuwait only reinforced it. Operation Desert Storm, which was designed to minimize the risk to U.S. ground troops, set a nearly impossible standard for an already cautious Army leadership. As a result, recalls author and retired Army Colonel Ralph Peters, “After Desert Storm, Army generals carried force protection [i.e., safeguarding one’s own troops] to extremes.” And when they failed to meet the Gulf war standard two years later in Somalia, where the loss of 18 American soldiers elicited a public outcry and prompted President Clinton to abandon the mission, the Army brass grew even more risk-averse. Indeed, Clinton’s preoccupation with casualties only encouraged an existing ethos that equated them with failure.

It surfaced again during the mid-1990s when Army generals argued against putting troops on the ground in Bosnia. When U.S. troops finally did set foot in the Balkans in 1995, the Army kept them on a short leash, openly declaring that their primary mission was force protection. Not surprisingly, a massive survey conduced by the Triangle Institute for Security Studies during Clinton’s second term (the results of which will be included in a forthcoming book by Peter Feaver and Christopher Gelpi) found that military officers were far more casualty-averse than their civilian counterparts; that senior officers were more casualty-averse than junior officers; and that senior Army officers were among the most casualty-averse of all.

Nowhere was this more evident than in Kosovo. When President Clinton declared: “I do not intend to put our troops in Kosovo to fight a war,” Army leaders proved eager to oblige—even after his resistance to the idea softened. The most memorable example came when Army Chief of Staff Dennis Reimer opposed General Wesley Clark’s request to employ Apache helicopter gunships against Serb forces. According to The Washington Post, Reimer “worried that the Army’s Apaches would be a step toward the use of ground forces, something the Army leadership did not favor.” And indeed, when Clinton ultimately authorized the dispatch of 24 Apaches to Albania, the Army dragged its feet—taking one month to deliver them, and then only in the company of more than 5,000 Army personnel, 15 tanks, a mechanized infantry company, an engineer company, and an air-defense battery. None were ever used. The saga embarrassed the United States and humiliated the Army. Of his service’s performance in Kosovo, then-Army Secretary Louis Caldera remarked, “We seem to be more willing to suffer casualties in training than in real operations.”

The Army’s marginal role in Kosovo proved to be, if not a turning point, at least an opening for institutional self-criticism. The problem in Kosovo was not a lack of capability but, as retired Colonel Richard Hart Sinnreich put it recently in Army magazine, “the mental processes of some of its senior leaders.” Adds former Army officer and Boston University Professor Andrew Bacevich, “Among the more perceptive leaders of the officer corps, it was becoming evident as early as Bosnia that having an Army unwilling to take risks is pointless.” The Kosovo embarrassment brought these fights into the open, spurring a serious debate in the Pentagon about whether the Army was even relevant anymore.

With this debate came an opportunity to revisit Army doctrine. Army Chief of Staff General Eric Shinseki (who replaced Reimer in 1999), along with his deputy, General John Keane, seized upon the Army’s failure in Kosovo to unveil a plan to transport Army forces to combat theaters within 96 hours and to begin the process of transforming heavy armor units into lighter brigades. “When ordered,” Shinseki says, “we intend to get to trouble spots faster than our adversaries can complicate the crisis.” Pointing to the vulnerability of these lighter brigades, critics within the Army have derided Shinseki’s vision as a recipe for significant casualties—an argument bolstered by recent Army war games. But while the plan’s particulars may be subject to debate, the rationale behind it is not. Army leaders, after all, are now talking openly about the imperative of getting to war zones rather than staying out of them. “Soldiers from rapid deployment units tend to be risk-takers and aggressive,” says Robert Killebrew, a former Army colonel and one of its most innovative thinkers. “And as the Army moves toward a lighter, more mobile structure, it will begin to look and think the same way.”