Presidential Health Care Plans

The demand for a detailed health plan is a kind of hazing ritual for candidates, often coming from journalists who insist that candidates prove their seriousness about policy but who then ignore the plans in favor of covering the horse race. If there is a logic to the insistence on details, it rests on a dubious idea of presidential power, more suited to a parliamentary system than our own: That by campaigning on a specific policy proposal, a candidate's victory will carry such a strong mandate for the policy that the president will be able to roll it through. But presidential mandates rarely work this way. Most often--as with FDR or Ronald Reagan--successful presidents build their mandate in the first year, in the way they build and maintain coalitions in Congress.

Which is to say that getting the details right is less important than getting the politics right. And the politics won't be clear until after the election: Will Democrats strengthen their control of both houses of Congress? How close will they be to a 60-vote, filibuster-proof majority in the Senate? Will key players, such as Senate Finance Committee Chair Max Baucus, be willing to take risks?

Cohn is right that the key questions about candidates and health care are whether they are willing to pick a fight and who they are willing to fight with. Are they willing to challenge insurers? Are they willing to challenge those elements of the business lobby that will resist higher taxes or an employer mandate? Indeed, the key to health care is not designing the system, but figuring out what fights to pick and how to win them. But it is folly to pick those fights before one is in a position to win them. A candidate is powerless; a president powerful.

The biggest unknown about health reform in 2009 is where business will be. In theory, it should always be in the interest of most employers to support a reform that socializes some or all of the cost of health care, especially for employers who already provide health coverage and want the costs to be stable and predictable. But in 1993, business came to see its interest in the Republican Party as a higher priority than its health care costs. Will that be the case again, or will the slow trickle of executives, like Safeway CEO Steve Burd, willing to speak out for reform become a flood? And where will insurers be? Will some of them be willing to support a system that preserves a role for them, or will they oppose any change?

The answers to those questions will determine the nature of the fight. The details of many reforms are premised on the idea that the support of either business or insurers or both can be bought. But if they can't be brought on as supporters, one would go with a different plan, one that might have broader popular support, such as single-payer.