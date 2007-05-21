Presidential Health Care Plans

Cohn is right that there were specific circumstances involving the Bradley plan that were not inevitable and might well be avoided in the future: The plan was too complex and had flaws, almost no one in the campaign fully understood it, and the campaign was unprepared to defend it aggressively. Most importantly, Bradley had staked his campaign on the contrast between his "big ideas" and the micro-initiatives of late Clintonism, with health reform as his centerpiece. By demolishing the plan, Gore managed to dismantle the logic for Bradley's entire candidacy.

But any detailed health care plan is going to be complex and imperfect, and any plan will embody some tradeoffs. No ambitious plan can promise the 240 million Americans who have health insurance that they will keep what they have, and the relatively young and healthy (except for the beer, bad food, and no sleep) policy wonks on a presidential campaign often forget how closely the idea of health insurance is associated with fear in many people's minds. Vice President Gore's opposition researchers weren't uniquely vicious. The temptation to pick at the threads of an opponent's detailed health plan will be irresistible. As a result, the health plan will be tattered and frayed before the candidate has the power to do anything with it.

The demand for a detailed health plan is a kind of hazing ritual for candidates, often coming from journalists who insist that candidates prove their seriousness about policy but who then ignore the plans in favor of covering the horse race. If there is a logic to the insistence on details, it rests on a dubious idea of presidential power, more suited to a parliamentary system than our own: That by campaigning on a specific policy proposal, a candidate's victory will carry such a strong mandate for the policy that the president will be able to roll it through. But presidential mandates rarely work this way. Most often--as with FDR or Ronald Reagan--successful presidents build their mandate in the first year, in the way they build and maintain coalitions in Congress.