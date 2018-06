Time's Mark Halperin had a sharp take Monday on why the unflattering things that have come out about Mike Huckabee haven't hurt him so far:

"Voters seem attracted to the man--not his issue positions, his record, or the quality (or lack thereof) of his campaign apparatus. Taking down Huckabee the Candidate means taking down Huckabee the Man, and that requires the kind of nuclear blast no one is yet inclined to launch."

I’ll admit it: Watching Republican debates in the spring and summer, I developed a soft spot for the guy. I thought that, even if his ideas were a little nutty, he was obviously a really good dude. He jawed with reporters, he played the guitar, he even did shtick on "The Colbert Report." But looking at it closely, the Huckabee dirt does reflect--strongly, and badly--on Huckabee the Man. There’s a lot of negative buzz out there, and it hasn’t stuck in part because it’s tough to square the image of the hambone, TV Huckabee with the more morally dubious character that's emerging. To rectify this problem, I tried to organize the Huckabee dirt according to what it says about his character:

HUCKABEE’S SHADY ETHICS