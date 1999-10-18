Angels Arrive

This is a favorite technique of Molodowsky's. As in a rondel, she often circles back to her beginnings in her endings. She can thus give a poem a satisfying sense of completeness while at the same time feigning the helplessness of having begun it, lost confidence in how to proceed, and scrambled back to the safety of her starting point. Throughout her work strength masquerades as frailty and frailty as strength, the "I cannot speak for I am a child" of Jeremiah with his brasen walls.

Childhood is a frequent subject in Molodowsky's poetry. The tone in which it is written about, when not the playful one of the children's verse that she continued to write all her life, is wistful and grieving--an extended elegy for the innocence, the brightness of vision, the protective warmth and love of parents, the trust in the new and unchanged world to which a child wakes every morning for all the things that a happy childhood (as hers appears to have been) does not let us take with us. And mixed with this elegy is a heavy burden of guilt: about those left behind to face catastrophe in Europe, from which Molodowsky emigrated to New York in 1935, and about the father and mother from whose traditional Judaism her bohemian life and her left-wing sympathies distanced her. A fine poem called "My Father's Fur Coat" that appears in Freydke, a collection published several years after Dzshike Street, reads in Hellerstein's translation:

Remember your heavy, familiar fur, A legacy from Uncle Shaye, With heavy sleeves, like bears, Sincere and faithful as a pillow. In its deep pocket, I find your old glasses. They watch me philosophically and mutter irksomely: Oh, Kadya, Kadya, How tedious for you to loll beneath the fur And write those endless tales, each one a khad-gadya. And believe me, all those poems will not supply What the white gravestone says to the blue sky, And about what green spring grasses chatter With the old gardener, the gray householder. And not even how the song of the racing train Quarrels with the footsteps of the poor man. I saw -- the glasses have vanished on paths high and far, So I crept up to my ears beneath the fur. But even there, in the hidden quietness, I hear the constant buzz of father's old glasses.

The coat, while real enough, is also allegorical, just as khad-gadya, the name of a long Passover song, is also colloquial Yiddish for a tall or overly involved tale; "the gray householder" (dem groym balebos: "the gray proprietor" might have been better) is God; the literary efforts that her father's glasses chide her for seem to the poet crude and pretentious next to the prosaic eloquence of a field, a Hebrew inscription on a tombstone (perhaps her father's), or the rumble of a train (perhaps taking her away from Eastern Europe); and the glasses themselves, used to read the sacred books of Judaism, remain a permanent reproach in their coat that the poet is too small to fill and can only "loll beneath" (the Yiddish verb valgern has the deprecatory sense of "to sprawl around in").

The Jewish God and the Jewish father are deeply implicated in each other here. It is not so much that God is a projection of the father as it is that it is the father in Judaism who stands before God, especially in the eyes of a girl who cannot become the father when she grows up or perform the religious commandments that are a male prerogative. Yet with a sullied sense of sexuality, and childless in her own marriage, neither could Molodowsky become the mother, one of whose few ritual preserves is the lighting of the Sabbath candles, the most religiously poignant moment of a Jewish woman's week. One of a series of "Women-Poems" published in Molodowsky's first collection, Night of Heshvan (1927), goes: