THE DONOR
Norman Hsu,
THE GREEN
Hsu bundled more than $850,000 for Hillary's presidential campaign and $260,000 for
THE SCANDAL
Hsu parlayed his charming, obsequious personality into a spot as one of the top twenty Democratic fund-raisers nationwide. Problem is, he turned out to be a convicted felon, on the lam since 1992 due to a grand theft conviction. Then, this December, Hsu was indicted for running a pyramid scheme that defrauded investors out of at least $20 million and that made $25,000 a year in fraudulent political donations.
THE SLEAZE FACTOR (on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 somewhat sleazy and 10 stupendously so)
8. Hsu missed his initial (September 5) court date for the 1992 grand theft charge, only to be apprehended a day later on a train in Colorado; he was “freaked out,” shirtless, shoeless, and holding a suitcase packed with Tiffany jewelry and $7,000 in cash. Now in federal custody, he confessed to running "phony" companies and leaning on investors to make political donations.
THE DAMAGE TO THE
7. Extensive Hsu coverage stretched out over several news cycles during Hillary’s presidential campaign, and the sordid details of the affair--the pyramid schemes, the links to Asian gangs, the eccentric professional con artist himself--stirred up memories of
**
THE DONORS
Marc Rich, fugitive American businessman; Denise Rich, songwriter and socialite.
THE GREEN
Denise Rich contributed $70,000 to Hillary’s Senate campaign and $450,000 to the
THE SCANDAL
Over seventeen years after Marc Rich fled to
THE SLEAZE FACTOR
7.5. Rich has been accused of a long list of white-collar crimes. The classiest: trading with
THE DAMAGE TO THE
9.5. As Hillary began her career in the Senate, a media frenzy and investigations in both houses of Congress and the Justice Department were launched to see if Denise’s contributions bought her ex-husband’s pardon. Though the president was never indicted for wrongdoing, the Rich affair is often mentioned as Exhibit A of Clintonian sliminess.
**
THE DONOR
Aaron Tonken, former Hollywood fund-raiser, current federal penitentiary inmate in
THE GREEN
In 2000 he hosted a fund-raiser that took in more than $1 million for Hillary Clinton’s Senate campaign.
THE SCANDAL
Tonken originally drew interest from the FBI for failing to report some donations from the event to the FEC. Although he was never charged for election-law violations, in 2003 he pleaded guilty to stealing from charities, including, according to an ABC News report, the Betty Ford clinic. He is currently serving a five-year sentence for mail and wire fraud.
THE SLEAZE FACTOR
9. The self-described con man got his start in
THE DAMAGE TO THE
4. A fund-raising committee for Hillary Clinton's 2000 campaign had to pay $35,000 in fines to the FEC for underreporting the costs of the gala, even though a federal inquiry failed to find any culpability on the
**
THE DONOR
Peter F. Paul, renaissance man, jack of all trades.
THE GREEN
He co-hosted the 2000 fund-raiser with Tonken.
THE SCANDAL
How did Paul underwrite the gala? According to The Washington Post, by improperly borrowing more than $4 million from Merrill Lynch. Shortly after that was discovered, Paul hopped a plane to
THE SLEAZE FACTOR
9.5. You’ve gotta give this guy credit for flamboyance. According to The Washington Post, Paul’s laundry list of crimes includes a 1970s plot to sell $8.75 million worth of nonexistent coffee beans to Fidel Castro--the plan was to sink an empty cargo ship before it reached Cuba so he could keep the cash. In 1979, he was imprisoned for fraud and cocaine possession, then later violated parole, reportedly fleeing to
THE DAMAGE TO THE
4. Hillary offered the same explanation for missing Paul's criminal background as she gave for missing Norman Hsu’s: technical errors in the vetting process. It worked--by 2008, most Americans have forgotten about Peter F. Paul.
**
THE DONOR
Sant S. Chatwal, founder of
THE GREEN
In 2000, Chatwal hosted a half-million dollar fund-raiser for
THE SCANDAL
According to The Washington Post, as of September 2007, The IRS was pursuing him for $4 million in back taxes, the State of
THE SLEAZE FACTOR
4. Though Chatwal's legal troubles span several suits and two continents (he’s also been charged with bank fraud in
THE DAMAGE TO THE
1. So far, none. But if any of the lawsuits against him come to a head during election season, the timing would be awful for
**
THE DONORS
International Profit Associates (IPA), an Illinois-based management consulting and business development company.
THE GREEN
Bill Clinton pocketed $125,000 for addressing IPA workers in December 2001. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that firm employees have forked over nearly $130,000 in contributions to Hillary’s Senate campaigns since 2000.
THE SCANDAL
IPA has faced a string of scandals--most notably, a widely reported sexual harassment suit involving 113 former female employees. Two of them told their stories on a 2005 episode of "Oprah Winfrey Show."
THE SLEAZE FACTOR
8.5. The harassment suit included accusations that the CEO offered money to a female employee in exchange for sex and that a sales manager would pin female employees up against the wall and ask if they enjoyed intercourse.
THE DAMAGE TO THE
3. Though never a large-scale national scandal, it doesn’t look good that Hillary has, in effect, shrugged off what the lead attorney for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (the federal agency leading the investigation) called one of the “most egregious case of sex harassment that the
**
THE REELECTION FUND-RAISING FIASCO
The tangled web of scandals associated with the Clinton-Gore reelection campaign in 1996 led to hearings by a Senate committee led by Fred Thompson. Though Thompson’s hearings are widely considered to have been a bust, several unsavory characters came to light.
THE DONOR
Yah Lin "Charlie" Trie, Taiwanese-Arkansan restaurateur-turned-fund-raiser.
THE GREEN
Trie funnelled more than $2.2 million, much of it from foreign corporate donors, to the DNC from 1994-1996 and helped pay $460,000 of the Clintons' legal bills between 1994-1997.
THE SCANDAL
Trie, who knew Clinton from his days as the owner of the Fu Lin restaurant in Little Rock, moved to Washington in 1994 and began donating to the Clintons and the DNC through various shady channels, including through “straw donors,” typically poor legal immigrants who stand in for foreign businesspeople.
THE SLEAZE FACTOR
7. Trie was notorious for peddling access to President Clinton. Most distressingly, he set up a White House coffee klatch with a Chinese arms dealer.
THE DAMAGE TO THE
7. Trie earned the dubious distinction of being the first
**
THE DONOR
John Huang, businessman and Commerce Department official under the
THE GREEN
He raised $3.4 million for the DNC in 1996. Most of it has since been returned.
THE SCANDAL
In 1996 Huang solicited an illegal donation of $250,000 from a company in
THE SLEAZE FACTOR
7.5. Thompson’s committee suggested darkly that Huang may have been acting as an "agent of influence" for
THE DAMAGE TO THE
8. Considerable. Though the money he raised was primarily for the DNC, Huang had remarkable access to the president and the West Wing. The Commerce Department even gave him a top-secret security clearance--with a cursory background check far less thorough than normal procedure--when he was still a private citizen.
**
THE DONOR
James Riady, Indonesian banking magnate.
THE GREEN
Riady and his business associates gave more than $700,000 to the Democratic Party between 1991 and 1997. They also paid $100,000 to
THE SCANDAL
Riady, a regular visitor to the Clinton White House, was busted by the Justice Department in 2001 for funneling foreign corporate money into
THE SLEAZE FACTOR
7. Riady was a big fund-raiser for Bill from his
THE DAMAGE TO THE
6. In 1997, pre-cigar, William Safire called the Riady affair "the low point of the Clinton Presidency." Still, his name is all but forgotten today.
**
THE DONOR
Johnny Chung, a Taiwan-born, California-based businessman.
THE GREEN
He gave $366,000 in personal and corporate donations between 1994 and 1996. All the money was returned by the DNC.
THE SCANDAL
Chung’s contributions to the Democratic Party earned him significant access to the
THE SLEAZE FACTOR
7. Ick! One radioactively slimy Chung quote: "The White House is like a subway: You have to put in coins to open gates."
THE DAMAGE TO THE
7. Chung was one of the most recognizable--and damning-- figures in the campaign finance controversy; 49 White House visits will have that effect.
**
THE DONOR
Roger Tamraz, a Lebanese-American businessman.
THE GREEN
Tamraz and his company donated $300,000 to the Democratic Party in 1995 and 1996.
THE SCANDAL
In 1996, Tamraz apparently sought to leverage his donations into a face-to-face meeting with President Clinton over the objections of a National Security Council staff member. Members of the Democratic National Committee, the CIA, and the
THE SLEAZE FACTOR
7. Know when your reputation could use a boost? When The New York Times writes sentences about you like this: “Indeed, in describing Mr. Tamraz in testimony on Wednesday and again today, the adjective used most often by lawmakers was ‘shady.’” (It didn’t help that when Joe Lieberman asked Tamraz at the Senate hearing if he thought he got his "money's worth" for his $300,000 donation, Tamraz replied "I think next time I'll give $600,000.") Also, at the time of his meeting with
THE DAMAGE TO THE
3.5. Not so bad in the context of the larger scandals. But Tamraz’s name continues to surface from time to time, most recently on the best-seller list and the movie marquee. The saga of a man (modeled after Tamraz) using cash to gain access and influence in the White House appeared in former CIA agent Robert Baer's book See No Evil, which served as the inspiration for Syriana.
**
HONORABLE MENTIONS
So many donors, so little time. Here, other donors who have sullied the
Jeffrey Epstein: In 2002, the wealthy money-manager and Friend of Bill flew the former president in his private jet to
By Marin Cogan, Melanie Mason, and Barron YoungSmith