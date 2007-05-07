In Williamsburg--where, hemmed in by Irish and Italian gangs, Fuchs grew up in "fear that possessed and constricted us," as he wrote tothe critic Gabriel Miller--the options are stark. There is Mr. Hayman, Philip's father, an Old Worlder so aggrieved by America'scrass commercialism that he wants only "a cigarette and a window,"an "isolation to protect himself" from further reminders of theplace he has chosen to live out his days. (Like Fuchs's father, hesells newspapers in a Manhattan skyscraper.) On the other side isPhilip's maternal uncle Papravel, the boss of a ring of small-time thugs who have been hired by a local bus-line owner to squeeze outa competitor, which he manages with both efficacy and ingenuity."There was the choice ... Papravel or his father. Papravel, smoking cigars, piled up money and glowed with sweat and happiness, while his father sat with his feet on the windowsill in the dimness of a Williamsburg flat." Philip understands that his father is a tragic anachronism, but he cannot help "respect[ing] so deeply this man who, with no bitterness of spirit but rather with still faithful obedience to his principles, accepted his fortune and minded notthat it was bad." Tender toward Philip, the man is one of Yiddish literature's heroic endurers, the saint of a different place and time. In America, he can give his son little more than the self-pity of nostalgia.

Philip has a fellow searcher in his friend Cohen, so archetypal in his romantic howls at the heavens that he is not even given a first name. Cohen is sufficiently self-conscious to find Williamsburg stifling, but not intelligent enough to see through self-importance or resist self-pity: "Cohen felt acutely a personal divinity and itwas a source of considerable inner distress. Consequently, he spokewith just enough trace of quiet fine suffering, of the beauty, poetry, and poignant pathos of existence." In gusts of yearning, Cohen adopts and discards laughable poses--an urbane movie star, a brawler in a melee on the beach, a member of the Communist Party--and Fuchs skewers him heartlessly, down to his repugnant appearance: "He was ugly with his pimples. His hair was thin, and he had to oil it and plaster it over the bald spots." These days, a figure such as Cohen might seem bold for warding off the compromises of adulthood until he knows himself fully, whatever pretensions this may require. But in Fuchs's setting, he is aschlemiel. No, worse: Cohen dares to ignore the gruesome choice--Mr. Hayman or Uncle Papravel--that Williamsburg imposes on all its inhabitants, and the author dispatches him in a tenement fire.

Philip proudly resists Cohen's indulgence, preferring what heimagines to be an undeluded realism. If there is no way out of Williamsburg, at least he won't sugarcoat his destiny. But inpractice, this means that he stifles himself. He chides himself forbeing too revealing about his uncertainties in a letter to awealthier friend, and when a neighborhood girl named Tessie, who spurned Philip to marry a more stable prospect, decides that she is unhappy and makes overtures to Philip, he derides her for failing to keep her bargain. In Philip-- who seems unable to imagine a rejection of his father and Papravel both--Mr. Hayman's mournful quiescence becomes a bludgeon.