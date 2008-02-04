Oklahoma, which hasn’t gone for a Democrat in a general election since 1968, hasn’t received much attention from the Democratic contenders. This is one of only two states where Obama ran no television ads (Illinois is the other), and Clinton has made only cursory advances. On the Republican side, this solidly evangelical state was courted by Huckabee, but seems slated to go for McCain. Romney's Mormonism is a huge liability in the Sooner State, where he lags far behind in polls.

Delegates: Democrats, 47 (38 in primary; 9 superdelegates); Republicans, 41.

Format: Both Democrats and Republicans run closed primaries, but the Democrats are proportional and the Republicans are winner-take-all.

Recent Polls: A January 27 poll, taken before Edwards dropped out of the race, put Clinton ahead of Edwards 44-27, with Obama at a distant 19. On the Republican side, McCain managed a comfortable 9 point lead over Huckabee at 37 to 28. Romney places third with 19.