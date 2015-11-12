Those rain-bedraggled students and the drivers leaning on their horns arc not as ineffectual as they may seem. They represent part of the immense price the Chinese Communist authorities will have to pay if they continue down the path of murder and repression. The program of economic reform that has brought China unprecedented if uneven prosperity is based on openness to the outside world. Some 20,000 mainland Chinese are studying in the United States, and perhaps ten times that many are here for other purposes. Without a change in the regime many, perhaps most, will not return. And the vast array of contacts and exchanges that has been funneling new technology into China's economy will end.

Even more important is the investment that has poured into China from abroad. This is at the core of what the Chinese government was trying, with some success, to achieve. There have been two main sources of investment, both of which will now begin to dry up. The largest is the overseas Chinese, all over the world hut mainly in Hong Kong. Singapore, and Taiwan—the bank accounts of millions of diligent people whose tacit support had been gradually earned by the mainland government during the past decade. That support has been forfeited, and the money will follow it out of China. The second largest source of investment has been the United States. That too will stop, not only because the "business climate" will be seen as too risky but also because American companies will not wish to incur the wrath of the American people.

The student-worker revolt has for the moment been literally crushed—bone, blood, and bicycles under the treads of 40-ion tanks. But keeping it crushed will require sustained and systematic terror. That would mean an end not only to the students' dreams of democracy but also to the bureaucrats' dreams of "neo-authoritarian" prosperity on the South Korean or Taiwanese model. Whatever comes next—state terror, civil war, or compromise and retreat — the crisis of legitimacy that has engulfed the entire Communist world is sure to continue. That crisis is being played out in wildly different ways in different countries. The only thing the varying responses have in common is that they are all unprecedented.

In Poland, 40 years of unanimous unfree elections have culminated in a (nearly) unanimous free election. The election was free though its result, a Communist majority in the lower house, was rigged in advance by agreement between the Communist Party, representing the fading fear of Soviet intervention, and Solidarity, representing the people. In a staggering reversal of past Communist practice, the Communist Party now beseeches the legal opposition party (on whose sufferance it rules) to share power (and responsibility for austerity) in a coalition government. The opposition declines ministries but offers issue-by-issue cooperation. The explicit goal of this astounding partnership is full-scale parliamentary democracy, which is to say the end of Communist rule.

In the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev charges into an unknown future, gathering power unto himself for the apparent purpose of using it to build institutions of law and normality. His method is frantic, scat-of-the-pants improvisation, carried out under the eyes of the world. His quasi-freely-elected Congress of People's Deputies, originally scheduled to meet for two days, has been in session for two weeks. Every second of its deliberations has been carried live by Soviet television.