The U.S.
stance has consequences for U.S.
personnel in future conflicts. For instance, because of the U.S. position
holding open the prospect of waterboarding detainees, both Attorney General Michael
Mukasey and State Department Legal Advisor John Bellinger had difficulty saying
it would be unlawful for a foreign power to waterboard an American combatant
seized out of uniform in a future conflict. Is the administration jeopardizing
the safety of future American service personnel in order to protect political
figures from accountability? Many see it that way, especially retired military
leaders.
So, yes, there are ample
theoretical grounds for a war-crimes prosecution. But the action requires
political will, which makes it quite unlikely to happen in the United States. First,
the Bush administration has, under the legal stewardship of Addington, Alberto
Gonzales, and John Ashcroft, taken a number of clever steps designed to make it
difficult for any future prosecutor to charge them for war crimes. In fact, the
administration’s legal architects recognized from the outset that their
dismissive attitude toward the law of war was not widely shared. Some of the
earliest legal policy documents crafted by the administration were focused on
avoiding or obstructing just such action by future prosecutors. The entire controversy
surrounding the Office of Legal Counsel and the Jay Bybee–John Yoo opinions
turns on just this point.
Second, leading figures in the
Bush administration will loudly decry any effort to enforce the law of war
against policymakers as an act of partisan political retribution. Still, it is
quite possible that the key administration figures will have their records
scoured very closely. Did they engage in acts that constitute a criminal
violation of the public trust? Did they lie to Congress as it attempted to
probe the detainee abuse issue?
But the focus of prosecutorial
efforts will most likely be beyond America’s frontiers. War crimes are
subject to a principle of universal jurisdiction--that is, they may be enforced
by any nation. Moreover, when one nation takes legal steps to create immunity
for its political leaders, one widely recognized principle of international law
holds that other nations should then take action. So the Bush administration’s efforts
to immunize its own may work in the U.S., but they will have a
boomerang effect, creating criminal jurisdiction in other countries.
Is it likely that prosecutions will be brought overseas?
Yes. It is reasonably likely. Sands’s book contains an interview with an
investigating magistrate in a European nation, which he describes as a NATO
nation with a solidly pro-American orientation which supported U.S. engagement in Iraq with its own soldiers. The
magistrate makes clear that he is already assembling a case, and is focused on
American policymakers. I read these remarks and they seemed very familiar to
me. In the past two years, I have spoken with two investigating magistrates in
two different European nations, both pro–Iraq war NATO allies. Both were assembling
war crimes charges against a small group of Bush administration officials. “You
can rest assured that no charges will be brought before January 20, 2009,” one
told me. And after that? “It depends. We don’t expect extradition. But if one
of the targets lands on our territory or on the territory of one of our
cooperating jurisdictions, then we’ll be prepared to act.”
Viewed in this light, the Bush
Administration figures involved in the formation of torture policy face no
immediate threat of prosecution for war crimes. But Colin Powell’s chief of
staff, Colonel Larry Wilkerson, nails it:
“Haynes, Feith, Yoo, Bybee, Gonzales and--at the apex--Addington, should never
travel outside the U.S.,
except perhaps to Saudi Arabia
and Israel.
They broke the law; they violated their professional ethical code. In the
future, some government may build the case necessary to prosecute them in a
foreign court, or in an international court." Augusto Pinochet made a trip
to London, and
his life was never the same afterwards.
The Bush administration officials
who pushed torture will need to be careful about their travel plans.
New York attorney Scott Horton teaches at Columbia Law School.
By Scott Horton