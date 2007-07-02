The town of Round Hill, Virginia, (population 500, more cows thanpeople) is probably not the right place to build a global politicalempire. But Lyndon LaRouche--conspiracy theorist, convicted felon,international cult leader, and eight-time failed presidentialcandidate--has selected it nonetheless. Pinched between a hayfield,a bison farm, and--locals brag--the fishing pond where a residentcaught the largest smallmouth bass in the county, lies thethree-story farmhouse set on the few dozen acres that LaRouchecalls home. It's a place that feels like a cross between a pastoralpoem and an outpost on the Maginot Line: The long gravel path thatleads up to the house is lined by blossoming and well-groomeddogwoods--a welcoming sight, until you see the two securitycameras, in green and red, attached to branches near the gate.Neighbors say that LaRouche, always on the lookout for brainwashedassassins, still has armed guards watching over the property, dayand night.

Predictably, LaRouche doesn't do interviews in person. His staffsays the security risks are too great. But he did agree to atelephone interview, and, after speaking with him, the Round Hillfarm takes on a different feel: that of a retirement estate--aregular Mount Vernon for a man who has always ranked himself withthe heavyweights of U.S. history. ("Oh, there's no question aboutit," he told The Washington Post in 1980. "I am the leadingeconomist of the century.") After running in every presidentialelection since 1976--and supporting everything from colonizingMars, to bringing back the gold standard, to building a giant landbridge across the Bering Strait--LaRouche has decided not to go infor a ninth bid in 2008. "I've stepped out of the presidentialcampaign," he grumbles with an unexpected New England lilt. "Afterall, I'm close to eighty-five now. And a candidate should have atleast eight years [left] before running for the presidency of theUnited States."

The timing might seem strange, since, if there's one thing the 2008election has attracted, it's an apparently infinite supply ofoddball (and long-shot) candidates. There is Ron Paul, a Texasrepresentative nicknamed "Dr. No" for his habit of voting againstalmost every spending bill that crosses his desk. And there is MikeGravel, a 77-year-old former Alaskan senator who hasn't held anelected office since 1981. (Asked after the first Democratic debatewhere he's been for the last 25 years, Gravel replied, "Under arock.") But, for LaRouche, it seems fitting that his strangepolitical tale should have a plot twist in the final chapter. Theelection in which everyone is getting in is the one in whichLaRouche is finally, after a three-decade presidential marathon,getting out.

Not that everything has changed. Politics is the very first thingLaRouche brings up in conversation, although his politics are notso much left or right as they are a conspiratorial mishmash ofanxieties and accusations. His enemies list has had a large anddistinguished membership--it's probably the only one to includeHenry Kissinger, Harry Truman, Queen Elizabeth II, Jane Fonda, andmost nineteenth-century British empiricists--but lately it's focusedalmost exclusively on Al Gore, whose anti-global warming crusade hetreats with special contempt. LaRouche, his colleagues say, isunambiguously "pro- civilization" and regards anything that hindersgrowth as a threat to life as we know it. "If you do what [Gore]says you should do, or even approximate it, you're going to destroythe possibility of civilization," LaRouche warns. "We could go intoa dark age."