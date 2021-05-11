Another Good Season

Team loyalty is adequate. Team spirit and loyalty have never been as important in baseball as in other sports, in any case. Baseball teams do not carry chaplains, as do some football teams. They do not gather, kneeling or standing, in a group to pray or hold hands before the game, as basketball teams do, but proceed decently from locker room to dugout to playing field.

Baseball, forever resilient, has adjusted to night games, to artificial turf, to the Astrodome and to Charley Finley.

The reason is not a matter of accident. It is a matter of essence, for baseball is different from other games. Its strength is inherent, metaphysical. Why? First, the game has a singular and distinctive relationship to time. Only baseball can be called a “pastime.” Baseball is above or outside of time. Football, basketball, hockey and soccer games are arbitrarily divided into measured quarters, halves or periods. They are controlled, even dominated by time. Not so of baseball, which either ignores time or dominates it. An inning theoretically can go on forever. The same is, of course, true of a game. Interruptions are generally limited to acts of God, such as darkness or rain, or to cultural and quasinatural occurrences such as curfew or midnight (in games played under the lights). If for some reason—dust in a batter's eye, rain or the like—a baseball game must be halted, “time out” is not taken, with referees looking at their watches. Rather, time is “called” by the umpire. Again theoretically, time could be “called” and remain “called” forever.