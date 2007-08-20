French Roast

When Marion and Jack arrive to see her parents--she has kept a small studio apartment just upstairs from theirs--the opportunities for cultural and linguistic friction increase exponentially. Her father (played by Delpy's real-life père, Albert Delpy) is an earthy degenerate who leers at young girls and stews a whole rabbit for their first meal together. (Offered a side of carrots, Jack notes acidly, "We're going to eat the bunny's food as well?") Her mother (Delpy mère, Marie Pillet), though also a former free-lover, exercises greater restraint--at least until an erotic confession midway through the film.

The movie's delineation of the differences between Americans and the French is not a particularly probing one: The former are tense, prudish, and prone to jealousy; the latter, open, promiscuous, and, as Allen might have remarked, polymorphously perverse. Yet simple as the dichotomy may be, Delpy gets good comic mileage out of it. At a party, one French friend opens a conversation with Jack by explaining his preference in feminine pubic coiffure; another announces that he was the first man to give Marion an orgasm through intercourse. ("It wasn't any great love story," he adds, reassuringly. "More like brother and sister.") Indeed, it begins to appear that Marion has at one time or another slept with nearly all her male acquaintances and, in one case, may even have conducted an affair behind Jack's back. It's a possibility that leads the monolingual Jack to painstakingly translate, French-English dictionary in hand, the text message, "Je suis ton salami pour la vie."

The insights into relationships offered by 2 Days in Paris, though not much more sophisticated than its transatlantic analysis, are frequently biting. Neither Jack, with his self-involved intensity, nor Marion, with her easy evasions, is a terribly likable character. Twice, the current of anger that underlies many of the film's best jokes bursts forth in bitter harangues by Marion, one toward a racist cabbie and the other toward an ex-boyfriend. As both writer and actress, Delpy has an unexpected gift for rage, but its purposes remain somewhat obscure. Is she making the point that Marion, unlike the ever acerbic Jack, chokes down her temper until it overflows on innocent (or not-so-innocent) bystanders? Or are these scenes as much an insight into Delpy herself, who'd given little hint in her earlier work that she harbored such furies?

In the end, though, Delpy makes nice. Too nice. After a series of escalating confrontations, Marion and Jack separate and contemplate breaking up. And, in a common failing of romantic comedies--think, When Harry Met Sally or Manhattan--a movie that has spent close to an hour and a half developing the fractures in a relationship devotes around five minutes to resolving them. Rather than let us even experience the hurried denouement first-hand, Delpy describes it in a tedious pop-psych voiceover. The point, evidently, is to have the film say something, to teach us a little about life and love and the compromises we must make to succeed in either. But what's come before, while not particularly elucidating, has been far too fierce and funny to be topped off with such mush. In her first directorial outing, Julie Delpy has managed 90 percent of a sharp, cutting comedy; next time, perhaps, she can give the ending some claws as well.