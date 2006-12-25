Most of O'Day's output for Verve can be downloaded through iTunes orthe website of PolyGram/Universal, and the spontaneity of hersinging for the label is still thrilling to hear some fifty yearsafter the recording sessions. She blurts out phrases, dispenseswith the composers' melodies, drops lines at whim, breaks wordsinto odd-shaped bits, and slips off the charts altogether intoriffs of scattershot notes and guttural quasi-notes. Her strengthwas not a commitment to the material, but a devotion to the moment.This approach gave her music a disarming off-handedness--genuinecasualness, rather than the affected nonchalance of, say, MelTorme. Among the best evidence: "Honeysuckle Rose," from the 1955album This Is Anita, the watershed of O'Day's tenure at Verve;"Don't Be That Way," from its fine 1956 follow-up, Pick Yourself UpWith Anita O'Day; and "Tea for Two," recorded live with a jazzcombo in 1958 for Anita O'Day at Mister Kelly's.

O'Day's casualness could also drift into indifference, undermine thesong, clash with its arrangement, or throw off the musicians in theband. Ill-suited to the meticulously elliptical melodies of JeromeKern and the unorthodox, rangy tunes of Duke Ellington, she fakedher way through demanding numbers such as "I'm Old Fashioned" and"Do Nothin' Till You Hear From Me." As she explained in interviews,melodic precision never interested her, because it calls fordiscipline and a regard for convention. "It gets a little dumbsinging melody every night," O'Day said. Nor was she particularlyconcerned with lyrical content. On the whole, O'Day employed wordsfor their sounds rather than their meaning, as if they were scatsyllables that also happened to be in the dictionary. She seemeddeaf to lyrical subtext--and often to the text itself, sometimesignoring even the basic sense of a song. If she wanted to swing it,she simply did not care if "Ten Cents a Dance" was supposed to be amelancholy lament.

O'Day used her voice like a jazz instrument, and it sounded likeone. She had a dry, chilly tone, a sister to the sound of MilesDavis's trumpet. Like Davis, she articulated in short bursts withlittle or no vibrato. (When O'Day was a child, a surgeonaccidentally sliced off part of her uvula during a tonsillectomy,limiting her ability to employ vibrato, even if she wanted to. Onseveral occasions when I saw her perform, she appeared to rattle herhead slightly to produce a vibrato-like effect.) Chris Connor andJune Christy, both of whom followed O'Day in and out of the StanKenton Orchestra, emulated O'Day, as have countless lessers whohave wanted to imitate that cool-jazz vibe. O'Day, for all the goodwork she left the world, is also to blame for Sade.

Reared as a singer in Gene Krupa's hard-driving dance band, O'Dayhad impeccable time. Whatever the tempo, she swung. Her scatsinging had dazzling rhythmic vigor and complexity. (WillFriedwald, the author of the fine book Jazz Singing, has describedO'Day's bravura scatting as "rhythmic exhibitionism. ") Her firsthusband was a drummer, as was her longtime best friend John Poole,who served as the only constant in her bands for decades and who, atO'Day's insistence, first turned her on to heroin. "Rhythm is mything," O'Day said matter-of-factly in my only conversation withher. Her breath control was inadequate to sustain notes, sheexplained, so she compensated by accentuating time. Besides, shesaid, inimitably, "sustained notes are boring."

Boredom was the one thing that was intolerable to O'Day. Her musicwas the manifesto of her devotion to kicks at all cost. Ecstatic,indulgent, risky, excessive, and volatile, it was drug music,improvised in a state of simulated euphoria and imagined immunity.To make such music was an act of fearlessness, though not ofbravery. O'Day, pickled by dope, knew no fear; but it was EllaFitzgerald, lucid as she willed impossible scat lines into being,who was brave.

O'Day has long been an artist more difficult to accept than she isto appreciate, because of the primacy of dope in her aesthetic. Welike our junkies tragic, preferably taken before their time, likeO'Day's long-gone contemporaries Charlie Parker and Billie Holiday(or, in rock and roll, Janis Joplin and Kurt Cobain); and in theirmusic we want to find the evidence of mad genius run wild (Parker)or gothic decay (Holiday). We know that heroin is an evilsoul-killing venom, and that is pretty much all we want to knowabout it. We want to hear only about heroin's inevitable betrayal,not about its seduction. We most certainly do not want to thinkthat music as spirited and delightful as Anita O'Day's work in herprime could be good because of its debt to heroin.

`I've sometimes thought there's a Good Anita and a Bad Anitafighting for dominance," O'Day ruminated in her memoir, adding thatthe latter, "who wants to shock, mock and put everything down," was"definitely in control" during the early 1950s. She had plenty ofpractice. O'Day first earned her reputation as a bad girl while shewas an actual girl, quitting high school and leaving home at agefourteen to make her living as a dance partner for hire in theDepression- era dance-a-thon events (as in They Shoot Horses, Don'tThey?, speaking of heroin). Recalling the work years later, O'Daydescribed it as "the endurance business." As such, it clearlytrained her well. She changed her surname from Colton toO'Day--"pig Latin [for] dough, which is what I hoped to make"--andstarted singing at the dance-a-thons for extra income. By the timeshe was nineteen, she was singing in Chicago's Off-Beat Club, whereGene Krupa heard her and signed her in 1941.

She was attractive--"Anita O'Day could stand and let the customersbe happy just looking, but for good measure she swings the hottestsongs," wrote a critic for the Chicago Tribune before O'Day joinedKrupa--but declined to serve as a "trinket to decorate thebandstand," insisting on wearing a band jacket "just like the guys"in the orchestra. It was a radical step at the time, and one thatprompted early rumors that O'Day was a lesbian. "She was a wildchick, all right," Krupa later said, "but how she can sing!"

Her best-known recording for Krupa was "Let Me Off Uptown," a duetwith Roy Eldridge, the brilliant trumpeter and occasional singer.The record was scandalous in its day for the saucy interplaybetween Eldridge and O'Day, a black man and a white woman, not tomention the fact that O'Day asked, in the lyrics, to be dropped offalone in the section of town where "it's rhythm that you feel" and"it's pleasure you're about." Rhythm and pleasure, race and sex:all O'Day needed was drugs to cement her name as a hepcat girl gonewild, and she took care of that with her first bust, for possessionof marijuana, in 1947.

"I tried everything--I was curious. I went my own way," O'Day toldme, not long before she abruptly snapped that the interview wasover because she was bored. She had nothing to say that she hadn'ttold someone else before, and she couldn't stand to repeat herself."This is corny," she said. She chastised me for failing to come upwith questions she had never heard. She finished her drink andsaid, "I think this stuff is keeping me alive."

By