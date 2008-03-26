The effort to convince doctors of the efficacy of beta blockers was by no means passive. A major 1984 textbook mentioned the JAMA study, societies like the American College of Cardiology released guidelines detailing the practice, the government launched a federal hospital performance measurement plan to test whether doctors were prescribing beta blockers, discharge checklists were created that integrated beta blockers, and health plans created incentives for their use. Nonetheless, doctors resisted until very recently. And, of course, that represents an improvement—but it's appalling to think about the number of patients who missed out on this beneficial treatment in the meantime.

It's little mystery why doctors are resistant to developments in medical technology. First off, there's the climate of medical school, in which doctors are basically taught that they are gods when it comes to medical decisions. Nurses, social workers, and pharmacists are important, sure, but it's doctors who are in charge. This attitude makes it difficult for doctors to accept change. They bristle at guidelines and call evidence-based medicine "cookbook medicine" (as if chefs in five-star restaurants never deviated from the Joy of Cooking). And managed care has only made doctors more anxious about the loss of their autonomy. Who is some clerk (or research scientist, by extension) to tell them how to practice medicine—even if the advice makes sense?

Another, more cynical explanation is financial. When a new procedure comes out, everyone wants to be able to do it. Doctors will actually ignore guidelines in order to perform lucrative procedures. For example, some cardiologists are now trying to insert stents in the legs of people with poor circulation, despite the unproven nature of the procedure.

There are less pernicious reasons as well. Some doctors argue that randomized controlled clinical trials are too good—that they are designed in a way that doesn't replicate real-life situations. For example, patients in clinical trials are observed to make sure they take all their medication—but patients in real life, as everyone knows, don't always follow prescriptions to the letter. The difference between the results of a clinical trial and the results a doctor sees in practice is known as the "voltage drop"; and, because everyone knows about it, doctors frequently feel justified discounting studies that don't seem to jibe with what they see in their own clinics.

Finally, doctors suffer from the same overabundance of information that patients do—there is often just too much available data for anyone to make sense of it. It takes only five years for the amount of information a doctor needs to know to double. And, with so many studies coming out, it's sometimes hard to know which ones to take seriously.

BUT PERHAPS THE REASON WHY doctors are so reluctant to accept evidence-based medicine is the fact that many proponents of reform also back turning the scientific process on the doctors themselves, in the form of performance testing and the elimination of unnecessary procedures. In early October, Dartmouth Medical School's Elliot Fisher stood up at a conference at the Institute of Medicine and claimed he had a simple proposal for cutting America's $2 trillion annual health care costs by nearly one third: get doctors to order fewer tests and treatments, and hospitalize patients less often.

Fisher and those who agree with him are trying to perform evidence-based trials on the practices of doctors and hospitals; and, like the scientists who study stents and beta blockers, they are finding results that overturn the received wisdom. Fisher and his Dartmouth colleagues, for example, found that hospitals that bill Medicare more often don't necessarily have higher success rates—in fact, they sometimes have slightly higher mortality rates than hospitals that spend less. Fisher's mentor at Dartmouth, Jack Wennberg, has shown that dying patients don't benefit either from more days spent in hospital or, after a certain point, from more doctor visits.

While the one-third cut in health care costs promised by Fisher seems a bit dubious, given the fact that the poor and uninsured actually have too little health care and not too much, implementing the reforms he and his colleagues champion could go a long way toward improving our health care system. And, most importantly, the oversight they propose would make it more likely that America's doctors would pause before stuffing a bit of metal mesh into someone's arteries for no good reason at all.

Ivan Oransky, M.D., is managing editor, online, at Scientific American and clinical assistant professor of medicine at NYU. This article appeared in the March 26, 2008 issue of the magazine.