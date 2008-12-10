The Federal Election Commission does control how donor lists are used, though not in the way you might expect. It prohibits anyone else from harvesting the lists off the FEC's website and using them for fundraising--but it doesn't prevent campaigns from sharing lists voluntarily. And, of course, it affirmatively requires that records of donations over $200 be made public.

There's not even a law against sharing the databases with the government. While the Supreme Court held in 1958 that the First Amendment right to freedom of association protected the NAACP from being forced to turn its membership lists over to the state of Alabama , this wouldn't be a case of compelled disclosure. Candidate Obama could simply give his databases to the White House without needing to wait for an order from President Obama.

Given the anything-goes legal landscape, should we be afraid of the ObamaBase? Actually, no. The Obama campaign has the means and the opportunity to violate your privacy--but it doesn’t have much of a motive. From a partisan political perspective, most of the things the Obama campaign could do to its supporters would be unmitigated disasters for the Obama 2012 effort.

Take, for example, the single biggest pressure Obama faces in connection with his $750 million mailing list: to share it with other Democrats. There are party insiders who’d love to put the 10-million member list in the hands of the DNC, which would coordinate in helping down-ticket Democrats take advantage of his grassroots money machine.

From Obama’s perspective, though, massive Democratic spam would undermine both his distinctive brand identity and his ability to get his own message out . Note how Obama has used his list since the election: He didn’t use it to raise money for Jim Martin’s Senate run-off in Georgia , but he did use it when his incoming administration’s political interests were involved--for example, when Joe Biden wrote to the list, “Let's welcome Hillary to the team ... by helping to retire her debt.”

There’s a related concern about micro-targeting. If it’s creepy that junk mailers merchants know you’re a working mother concerned about crime and safety when they decide which ads to send you, how much creepier is it if a political campaign knows it? Micro-targeting, though, can actually be one of the motivating reasons to share more information about yourself with a campaign. If you're a single-issue environmental voter, you want the Obama campaign to send you highly-detailed pitches on environmental issues.

Even the ultimate concern of sharing data with the government (a cause that has many on the left in arms when it's the telephone companies doing the sharing) isn't a realistic worry here. The Obama administration isn't about to use its supporter lists to send the FBI to rough up its volunteers. The feds generally have more convenient procedures available in legitimate criminal investigations. They can get a court order to find out whom you’ve been calling, for instance, as long as they have “reasonable grounds to believe” the records are “relevant” to an investigation. It’s hard to imagine how an investigator who couldn’t come up with “reasonable grounds” could still make a persuasive case to Obama’s database custodians. Besides, the political fallout if such an information-sharing arrangement were to be made public would be immense.

Fundamentally, the last thing the Obama campaign wants is for the magic lists to become government data. Putting them in public hands would mean leaving them behind when Obama leaves office--and potentially seeing the data used against Democrats. So far, Obama's strategy for bringing his supporters into his administration has been to ask them to sign up afresh at change.gov, not to turn over their private data directly.

There's a pattern here, and it gets at something important about the Obama campaign. Obama's relationship with his supporters is built in large part on trust and their personal connections with him and with other supporters. Even back when "generic Democrat" was polling better than the relatively unknown Barack Obama, he was massively outraising other Democratic institutions, which didn't correspondingly benefit from his surge in first-time donors. Doing anything to jeopardize his supporters' sense of trust in his online operation would strike at the heart of what made it so effective.

So, it’s in Obama’s interest not to send your mailing address to the Sierra Club or to a swing-state Congressional campaign from halfway across the country. At the very least, we better hope it is, because no one can do a thing about it if he decides it isn’t.

James Grimmelmann is an associate professor with the Institute for Information Law and Policy at New York Law School.

By James Grimmelmann