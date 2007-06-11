(Click on film's title to read SK's original review.)

Away from Her. Textured in human spirit, this account of the approach of Alzheimer's to the wife in a devoted couple is far from clinical. Julie Christie is the wife, Gordon Pinsent is her husband. Sara Polley's adaptation of an Alice Munro story, directed by Polley, fulfills a memorable film. (Reviewed 05.21.07)

Day Night Day Night. An intelligently weird study of a young woman being trained to be a suicide bomber in New York. No politics, no religion, the concentration is on interior states of mind and feeling. Directed by Julia Lotkev. (06.04.07)