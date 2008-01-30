Shanghai, from which I have just returned after a first visit to China, has a specially built modern museum to house exhibits on the planning for the future Shanghai, and it includes an enormous model of Shanghai today. It is of a scale and detail that matches the huge model of New York City built for the 1964 World's Fair and now housed in the Queens Museum—which is itself located in a fragment of the 1939 World's Fair in New York City. But the contrasts are striking and reveal much that distinguishes China's largest city from our own largest city. The New York model, which has been updated and does well enough to limn the city of today, is marked by the icons of New York's past: the Empire State Building, the Chrysler, the Woolworth. The Shanghai model appears to consist, astonishingly, almost entirely of buildings that have been erected in the last ten or 20 years. There is a new Shanghai of skyscrapers and tall residential complexes in Pudong across the Huangpu, the river that once bordered Shanghai on the east, and an endless array of skyscrapers and high residential towers seems to have wiped out most of old Shanghai west of the Huangpu. Shanghai's Bund, the symbol of old Shanghai, is scarcely to be distinguished on the model, humbled as it is by the much larger buildings that now surround it.

Shanghai is truly a new city, built at a speed that would be impossible in the United States. "The old country," The Economist once dubbed the United States, referring to its crumbling and ancient infrastructure; the "old city," I named New York, for the same reason. The new Pudong Airport, many miles from the built-up area of Shanghai, is connected by the eight-minute maglev train to the center. The John F. Kennedy Airport has the AirTrain, which gets you only as far as Jamaica, far from the city center. Daniel Patrick Moynihan once advocated the idea of a maglev train in New York City, which still has no direct public transportation to its airports. Nothing came of it. One wonders, years after he got the money to transform the grand United States Post Office into a new Pennsylvania Station to replace the one destroyed in a monstrous act of vandalism in the 1960s, whether anything will ever come of that. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is struggling to raise the money needed for a new Hudson tunnel, which it hopes to have by 2016. In contrast, in Shanghai, new bridges and new tunnels over and under the Huangpu connect the Pudong area to the older Shanghai, and they were built in just a few years.

Shanghai gleams. The main streets are lined with upscale shop fronts and with astonishing moving advertising displays, using what seems to be the most advanced technology. They dwarf in size and sophistication anything to be seen in U.S. cities. Blue-uniformed men and women are at work early in the morning picking up every scrap from the main streets, and uniformed traffic assistants monitor major crossings, one on each of the four corners, keeping the disciplined citizens from stepping off the curb into the street before the lights change and monitoring public order. One of the female traffic assistants, in an authoritative but friendly manner, showed my wife how she should hold her handbag, in front, not on the side, and how I should walk side-by-side with her (so as to foil possible purse-snatchers, I assumed—not that one expects any in Shanghai). When we took a picture of her, in delight she took our arms, walked us down the street—we did not yet know for what purpose--and took us into a lane between the fronts of the upscale stores, which opened, to our surprise, onto a row of modest apartment buildings, in one of which she lived. She showed us her small two-room apartment and wanted to offer us tea! In the absence of a common language, one wonders about many things, such as: Do all traffic assistants in upscale areas live so close to their corner, can they simply take time off to offer someone tea, and have we interpreted the whole incident properly?

