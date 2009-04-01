Charm Offensive

President Obama is no fool. Surely his message was calculated to produce the image of Iran's leadership standing athwart its people, harkening them to the past. Many Iranians associate their government's 30-year stand-off with the United States with the country's deepening woes. The economy is a shambles; even the most moderate opposition has been closed out of the political system, while many of its supporters have been intimidated into silence or exile; and the paramilitary forces and police have stepped up control of the streets. Now an appealing new American president, one whose middle name is Hussein and whose last name sounds like the phrase "he is with us" in Farsi, has come on the air to suggest a new era of respectful engagement. If anyone stands in the way of that, it will be Iran's own leadership, not an easy strawman like George W. Bush. It's a move Obama honed on Congressional Republicans before he took it to Iran, using little but courtesy and a smile to call the Iranian regime's bluff and ratchet up the pressure on it to engage.

For too long in this country, our debate has turned on the simplistic question of whether the Iranian regime is pragmatic or ideological in its foreign policy, and therefore whether we should talk to it or threaten it. In my view, it is pragmatic, and we should talk to it. But to say that the Iranian regime is pragmatic is to say that it pursues its interests, rather than acting on ideological conviction at all costs. It does not tell us what the Iranian regime's interests are.

There can be no more urgent interest than the regime's own survival, which is threatened by internal pressure for democratization. The anti-American and anti-Israeli stances bind the hardliners to their small but loyal and heavily armed constituency, and they furnish a pretext for domestic repression, as members of the opposition are jailed and tarred with accusations of participating in American or Zionist plots to overthrow the government. To give up this trump card--the non-relationship with the United States, the easy evocation of an external bogeyman--would be costly for the Iranian leadership. It would be a Gorbachevian signal that the revolution is entering a dramatically new phase--one Iran's leaders cannot be certain of surviving in power.

The Bush administration got this dynamic all wrong when it insisted that Iran meet preconditions before coming to the negotiating table. The working assumption was that the lure of talks with the United States would be powerful enough to impel the Iranians to make a major concession. But what if talking to the United States is itself a concession--perhaps one of the toughest for the Iranians to make? That puts us in the very different, far less advantageous position of needing to offer Iran something it truly wants--like a security guarantee--up front. That's appeasement, critics might object: How can we give up our trump card right at the outset? It looks bad if you think of it as unilateral disarmament. It looks less bad if you consider that the very act of entering direct talks with us means something for the Iranian regime that it doesn't mean for us.

Iran and the United States do have common interests, particularly in Afghanistan, where Iran's positive role in the 2001 Bonn Conference has been cited frequently as proof that it can be flexible and pragmatic in foreign policy. But there is a big difference between such tactical cooperation and the game-changing, symbolic move of re-establishing direct relations. The former doesn't come free, but the price for the latter will be much higher for both countries. What is the United States prepared to give in exchange for a far-reaching d?tente with Iran? Will the Iranians sit down with us if the agenda includes human rights? Should we sit down with them if it doesn't?