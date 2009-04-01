MBA Frayed

Business schools weren't always so closely identified with unchecked capitalism. When the first management schools opened in the United States--Wharton in 1881, Harvard Business School in 1908--their wealthy founders were worried to a large degree about social legitimacy. Big corporations were only just arriving on the scene, and the public was still wary of these new behemoths, especially in the wake of countless bloody labor disputes. Partly as a defensive measure, business schools tried to show that companies could be managed in the public interest. During the 1930s, Harvard faculty taught courses emphasizing the legitimate role of regulation and researched issues like the psychological strain facing workers in the Depression. This impulse carried into the postwar period--business elites were trained to act as elder statesmen who would, at least in theory, work in partnership with civil society groups, labor, and government. "It was fueled by patriotic fervor. ... The view was that, if you wanted to avoid radicalism in America, you needed well-trained, enlightened managers who didn't wield their authority arbitrarily, but used it constructively," explains Rakesh Khurana, a professor at Harvard Business School and author of From Higher Aims to Hired Hands, a history of business schools.

This whole mindset started to wobble during the economic malaise of the '70s. Disgruntled investors blamed unfocused executives for mismanaging their empires at the expense of shareholders. A younger generation of academics started arguing for hostile takeovers and deregulation to make companies leaner and, well, meaner--and they endorsed Milton Friedman's idea that managers should focus solely on stock prices. After all, according to the efficient-market hypothesis, short-term share prices were the best marker of a company's health. What's more, managers, who were untrustworthy by nature, required proper incentives, such as stock options, to ensure their interests were properly aligned. (As corporate raider T. Boone Pickens complained in 1985, too many managers "don't relate to the shareholders' interests because they aren't substantial shareholders themselves.")

Business schools didn't just reflect these new trends--they helped amplify them. Modern MBA classes may focus on dry technical skills--from negotiation strategies to, say, learning four different ways to calculate the Weighted Average Cost of Capital--but a distinct sensibility still manages to seep through. One survey by the Aspen Institute in 2001 tracked a generation of MBAs over two years and found a "shift in priorities": Students started downplaying their responsibilities to employees or the community or even customers; the shareholder became king. "It's easy to caricature all those automotive execs now flying to D.C. in private jets [to ask for bailout money]," Khurana told me. "But look at the model they were operating in. They've never had to think about things like social legitimacy--what did that have to do with maximizing shareholder value?"

In recent decades, the swelling of the U.S. financial sector has meant boom times for b-schools. The parade of corporate scandals in 2002 barely blunted the momentum--many deans blamed the Enrons of the world on a few rotten apples and simply mandated new ethics classes like Harvard's "Leadership and Corporate Accountability," where students could read about the rise and fall of Ken Lay and discuss Martin Luther King's "Letter from Birmingham Jail." (Less explored was the possibility that a single-minded focus on short-term stock gains might have helped lead to all those misstated earnings and back-dated stock options.) By 2007, some elite business schools were shipping out roughly 40 percent of their graduates to large investment banks, hedge funds, and private equity firms, while students were elbowing their way into electives like "Corporate Financial Engineering."

Trouble was, many students weren't exactly taking Ph.D. courses. "There were so many people who just wanted to learn enough to get a job in this field," says Trzcinka. "This market was full of people who were really just salesmen. You'd get them in class and ask them questions [about the latest financial innovations], and, for the first ten minutes, they sound sophisticated. Then you probe a little deeper, and, for the next ten, they're an idiot." Out in the corporate world, many managers failed to grasp the subtleties and limitations of the boggling mathematical models that were helping them earn outsized returns. "Look at Lehman Brothers in 2005--if you were one of the chief risk officers, what could you have done to convince senior management that you were heading for disaster?" asks Andrew Lo, who teaches financial engineering at MIT. "I'd argue virtually nothing. Unless senior management understood these models to the extent that [their quantitative analysts] did, there's no way you could convince them to pull back--business was too profitable."