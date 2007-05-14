No Comparison

And so began another embarrassing appearance by this hopelessly compromised man, who refuses to resign and is apparently willing to mire the entire Justice Department in scandal for the duration of the Bush administration in order to remain at its helm. Over the course of the day, Gonzales displayed his now notorious powers of memory (or lack thereof). Facts were not facts but merely his "recollection." Instead of denying things, he said he had no "specific recollection" of them happening. He couldn't even state flatly that improper partisan considerations had played no role in the firings. "I know that's not the reason why I accepted the recommendations," he said in response to one question. "And I'm not aware, based upon my review of the documents, based upon the testimony that I have seen ... that people were motivated and coming forward with recommendations for improper, for partisan political reasons." Somehow, he seems to expect that people will find this reassuring.

Gonzales's appearance was particularly dispiriting--and non-credible--because it followed only a week after the country received a lesson in what testimony by the attorney general should look like. This testimony came, unfortunately, from a man who is not the attorney general and who never will be under President Bush, but who served as deputy attorney general earlier in the administration. James Comey, to be fair to Gonzales, had an easier job before the committee than did his former boss; nobody's trying to get his scalp or trip him up, after all. But even taking that into account, the difference between the two men's appearances was dramatic. Comey answered questions straight. He didn't hedge his answers with references to his memory. He didn't slough off accountability onto underlings--while simultaneously declaring that he takes responsibility for this fiasco. And, perhaps most importantly, he didn't talk as though everything that lies within the president's raw power is proper to do.

Comey did not accuse anyone of anything. He didn't need to. But an indictment drips off of every word of praise he gave the fired attorneys, whom he supervised while at the department. One of them, he conceded, had management problems, and Comey had mentioned him as a weak performer when asked about possible U.S. attorney replacements. The others he described with often-considerable enthusiasm; while he had spoken with one of them about her low number of gun prosecutions, none of them was on his list of weak performers. Comey conceded the possibility that what the department brass has termed "performance-related" issues may have arisen with these people after his departure in 2005. But his evident regard for the dismissed U.S. attorneys overwhelms the concession--as does the e-mail he wrote to one of them: "Watching [the flap] causes me great pain for the [U.S. attorneys], whom I respect, and the department which I love. Regardless, I will not sit by and watch good people smeared." Between the praise he bestows on his former colleagues and Gonzales's total inability to answer Conyers's question about how the department generated the termination list yawns a huge credibility gap.