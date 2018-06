For Angels & Demons, Hanks’s character, Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, has returned, but without the mullet, which in the interim evidently detached itself from his scalp, crawled off to some dark corner, and grew up to be Danny McBride. The movie never quite recovers from its loss.

Where The Da Vinci Code concerned itself with a nefarious plot undertaken by the Catholic Church, Angels & Demons tells the story of a plot against the Catholic Church, thereby depriving itself of perhaps a hundred million dollars’ worth of free, controversy-related marketing. Though the Dan Brown novel on which the movie is based predated its billion-selling sibling, it has been lightly re-worked here into a sequel, essentially through the addition of knowing, wary glances between Langdon and Church elders every time their mutual “history” is raised.

Said elders request Langdon’s help in the Vatican City because he (literally) wrote the book on the Illuminati, an ancient, pro-science sect that was driven underground by Church persecution but has now resurfaced in an exceptionally foul mood. In addition to stealing a freshly baked canister of antimatter (a.k.a., the “God particle”) from a local super-collider--yes, this film takes physics as lightly as its predecessor did metaphysics--Illuminati agents have also kidnapped four cardinals. These are the preferiti, the candidates considered most likely to succeed the just-deceased Pope--whom everyone in the movie thinks died of a stroke, but everyone who’s seen a movie will immediately recognize was murdered.