These meticulously scheduled calamities are a rather mixed bag. On the one hand, they give the film an ungainly, episodic gait: Research, research, talk, talk--and then off to Santa Maria del Popolo at 7:59 to try to thwart a murder; more research, research, talk, talk--then off to St. Peter’s at 8:58 to forestall another. On the other hand, the cascading cliffhangers do lend urgency to Ron Howard’s direction, and keep the film from drifting into the dramatic doldrums that regularly hampered The Da Vinci Code. It’s a nice touch, too, that the clues that lead from one destination to the next are often sculptures of angels holding arrows that point the way, giving the whole enterprise the feel of a celestial scavenger hunt.

It’s not all so elevated, of course. The carnal is also well- (one might say over-) represented, though not in an erotic sense: The film’s first murder victim has his eyeball spooned out; the second is stuffed full of dirt; and the third has his lungs pierced such that when Vittoria attempts mouth to mouth, blood sprays from his chest like the innards of an egg being blown empty for Easter. About the only brutalization of the flesh we do not witness is the sight of a man being burned alive--no, scratch that, we get that one too.

Figures emerge to help and hinder Langdon along the way, notably a boyish papal aide (played by a disappointingly wan Ewan McGregor), a grouchy commander of the Swiss Guards (Stellan Skarsgard), and a Cheney-esque cardinal (Armin Mueller-Stahl, looking as though even he has grown weary of his portraits of avuncular evil). I’ll leave it to viewers to guess which among these men are Not What They Seem, but this being Dan Brown, you know there will be at least one.

For its first three quarters, Angels & Demons is less awful than The Da Vinci Code: unremittingly silly and unexpectedly violent, but better paced and with a cast that seems generally committed to the task at hand. But in its closing laps, Angels & Demons makes up the distance with a series of twists that brutalize science and faith, character and continuity, and anything approximating narrative coherence. No, the film does not conclude with Langdon being elected Pope himself, but, watching the spiraling inanities of the last 20 minutes, one might be forgiven for thinking it would be the next logical step.