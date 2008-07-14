Avi Beker responds:

Arthur Waskow tries in his letter to dismiss what is regarded today by leading scholars as the worst manifestation of anti-Semitism since the Nazis. In sharp contrast to Waskow’s claim, the problem is not restricted to "one oral tradition," but, as pointed out by Abraham Geiger in 1833 (long before the Arab-Israeli conflict) and many other contemporary scholars, the Koran is replete with anti-Semitic verses, most notoriously, the ones equating Jews with "pigs and monkeys." Even little children, when interviewed on Saudi TV, know that the anti-Jewish stereotypes are not a matter of oral tradition but, in their words, were delivered by Allah "in the Koran." The fact that there existed a relatively tolerant oasis in the Muslim world (a fact that itself is up for debate) in one location and at one time in history in no way disproves Islam’s broader record of demonizing Jews.

It is therefore not encouraging that Waskow goes to Madrid under the banner of a moral equivalency arguing that both Jews and Muslims "face the same problem." While he can differ in his political views from policies of the current or previous Israeli government, he cannot ignore the major difference between the status of Muslims in Israel, who enjoy political, civil, and religious rights, and a country like Saudi Arabia, which remains the only state in the world to ban all non-Islamic religious practices on its soil, not to mention the severe lack of political and civil rights.

The fact that the Saudis have decided, because of image problems and inter-Muslim concerns, to host the interfaith dialogue in Madrid should not lead Jewish and Christian representatives into an ostrich-like attitude that ignores Muslim anti-Jewish teachings and their theological foundations. The Saudi Royal family and its government should not be absolved of its responsibility, in the words of the former Indonesian president Abdurrahman Wahid, of using its petrodollars to impose the theology of fundamentalists Wahabbism on the Islamic world and encourage anti-Western hatred. As described in a study by Freedom House, the Saudis are even active within the United States in financing publications containing hateful rhetoric against Christians and Jews. The study points out that this Wahhabi literature "presents Jews as falling permanently under God's curse and often as less human." The sad legacy of Middle Age theological polemics must be soberly confront before there can be true co-existence among the three "Abrahamic religions.”

Avi Beker is the Goldman Visiting Professor at Georgetown University at the Department of Government and the former Secretary General of the World Jewish Congress. He is the author of The Chosen: The History of an Idea and the Anatomy of an Obsession.

