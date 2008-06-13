Israel

One man was unwilling to let the country go on without the requisite mascot. Yossi Leshem, a wild-haired ornithologist from Israel ’s International Center for the Study of Bird Migration at Latrun, orchestrated the national campaign with his colleague Dan Alon. “You always need crazy ones to get anything done,” he says, offering an explanation for why it took so long for Israel to pick a bird. In this case, crazy is code for supremely dedicated, and Leshem, behind his kind eyes and rumpled t-shirts, has a Protean energy and organizational flare that has been serving Israel’s birdlife since the moment he banded his first nest of buzzards, an experience he claims that “choked my soul.”

Israel is heaven for people who love birds. The twice-annual migration attracts 500 million specimens from 540 species. If not for its troubled history, Israel would be another Costa Rica , with British twitchers looking up in the trees rather than Southern Baptists looking down at the old stones. Consider the kingfisher species alone: There’s the Asiatic Smyrna kingfisher, the pied kingfisher from Africa , and the European common kingfisher, all in the same place. Leshem knows how good he has it: “We are at the junction of three continents,” he says. “From a political point of view, this is disastrous, but for birds it is magnificent.”

The biodiversity only added to the difficulty of choosing a single bird to represent the whole country. The concept of a bird representing a country--any country--is inherently ridiculous. Birds mock borders. They are the epitome of statelessness. Which means that Israel has had to pick a representative stateless animal for a state created by one stateless people and that rendered another people stateless. The decision-making process has been typically Israeli, democratic but fragmented and confusing. A panel of Israeli ornithologists whittled the list down to 10 species, the only requirement being that the birds nest in Israel . One quarter of the vote came from schoolchildren at various schools throughout the country, one quarter from the army, one quarter from a panel of public figures, and one quarter from general voting on the website of the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel .