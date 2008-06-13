In the later stages of the contest, the likeliest candidate
seemed to be the graceful prinia, a species of warbler commonly found in
Israeli gardens. At Blich High School in Ramat
Gan, whose mock elections have been remarkably
successful predictors of Israeli political contests in the past, the graceful
prinia won easily, with a full 25 percent of the vote. Yossi Leshem describes
the bird as “a very, very small bird that is very, very loud and noisy.” Which
makes it sound like a natural choice for Israel’s national bird.
But the winner, declared on May 29, was the hoopoe, a bird
with almost too much symbolic meaning, even for Israel. In Greek mythology the
tyrant Tereus, after cutting out his mistress's tongue and unwittingly banqueting
on the corpse of his son, was changed by the gods into the hoopoe. In Midrashic
tradition, the hoopoe solves Solomon’s tricky problem of how to cut the stones
of the temple without using iron by presenting him with magical worms called
the shamir. (The hoopoe isn’t, however, part of a traditional Jewish diet: It’s
on the list of “abhorrent” birds in Leviticus 11.) It’s a good choice, all in
all, a gorgeous bird with a crown-like crest. Any country would be proud to
have it on its telephone cards. And in its rich depth of traditions, in the
ambiguities within those traditions, there is something at least approaching a
reflection of Israel’s
culture and history.
Even at the announcement for the bird, however, the debate
wasn’t over. President Shimon Peres regretted that the dove hadn’t been a
candidate: “The dove is
equipped with a homing system, which can lead it home from anywhere it may
be--and despite limitations and long distances it is a true Zionist,” he said
at the bird’s inauguration.
He more than anyone should know the power of avian
symbolism, and the labyrinthine ironies bird symbols generate in Israel.
In 1945, when he was still Shimon Persky, while mapping a portion of the Negev desert with David Ben-Gurion, he stumbled on the
nest of a bearded vulture, or “Peres” as the bird is known in Hebrew. He liked
the sound of “Peres”--and it was Hebrew, not Yiddish. And so Shimon Persky
became Shimon Peres.
Unfortunately, the bearded vulture could never have been a
candidate for national bird. It’s gone extinct in Israel.