John Patrick Diggins (1935-2009)

Since the founding of this journal nearly a century ago, its editors have tried to remain true to the vision of our nation’s founders: to be visionary without seeking utopia, to be progressive without succumbing to doctrine, to be pragmatic without eschewing a passion for ideals. This has often placed us on embattled ground: “to the right of the Left and to the left of the Right”--to borrow an illuminating phrase used by one of the nation’s most imaginative intellectual historians to describe himself.

It is in part for this reason that we pay special homage to that historian, John Patrick Diggins, who died of cancer last week in New York at the age of 73. Although gentle and soft-spoken in his personal demeanor, and refined in his tastes, he boldly embraced intellectual challenge and never shrunk from necessary combat.

As a professor of American intellectual history at the University of California, Irvine, and later at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, he devoted his restless mind to exploring the origins and the byways of our national experience. In addition to his occasional articles for this journal, and a variety of others ranging from the National Review to the Wall Street Journal, London Review of Books, and University of Chicago Law Review, he was author of twelve books that probed the embattled terrain between American ideals and American ambition.

Whereas other historians often plowed the same familiar fields, Diggins’s restless mind led him into continually new bypasses of the American political experience. It drew him to an inquiry, in his first book, into the response by Americans to Mussolini’s experiment in Italian fascism, and then on to studies of the American left--both New and Old, of the embrace of right-wing conservatism by prominent former leftists, of the influence of the sociologists Max Weber and Thorstein Veblen, of the perennial tension in the American experience between the expansive principles of the Declaration of Independence and the restrictive ones of the Constitution, and to the presidencies of both John Adams and Ronald Reagan.