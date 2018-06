Birdsong, antiphonal, shuttles the maples between Temple and Cliff Ave with gold.

My splayed titian cocker glosses my fir floor. Smoke-dark, my cat droozling this page. Don't let me leave the earth too soon.

I don't sleep at night. I am nothing,

a mossy-lipped, granite, abandoned farm well full of iron-icy, deep, black well water. Where are the people, Melissa? I don't know. Oh, don't let me leave the earth too soon.