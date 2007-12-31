You have to hand it to Bill Shaheen. Hillary Clinton’s former New Hampshire campaign co-chair may have demonstrated a blunderously poor understanding of the national Democratic electorate, but the remarks that led to his resignation earlier this month showed off a decent awareness of the everyday logistics of drug use. Shaheen, of course, stepped down after suggesting that Obama’s candor about his youthful drug use would open him up to other questions in the general election: “It’ll be, ‘When was the last time? Did you ever give drugs to anyone? Did you sell them to anyone?’ ” he said.

Naturally, Clinton soon dropped Shaheen like so many stems from a dime bag--but not before the ensuing controversy opened her campaign up to charges of negative campaigning, drug-war myopia, and racial bias. (Among dozens of pols who admit drug use, why does only the African American get accused of possibly being a dealer?) The jury is still out on the political implications of the kerfluffle. But at the very least it has earned Obama another round of praise for his drug-use honesty, a distinct point of contrast with the New York Senator’s husband.

Or is it? Soon after Shaheen resigned, The New York Times reported that a campaign spokesman declared that Obama had stopped using dope in college at around age 20 and “did not share/distribute drugs.” Which seems fine enough--until you think about it.

Imagine the scene: It’s 1981 and there you are at some dorm party. Your friend is there, too, and he’s getting ready to smoke up. He never offers you any? Really? A popular, gregarious sort like the classmate who’ll go on to rally communities and lead the law review? While “I didn’t share” is hardly a whopper along the lines of “I didn’t inhale,” it’s still something of a stretch. College may be a time of cash-strapped cheapskatery, and Obama’s adolescence may have involved no shortage of introspective searching, but no one goes an entire undergraduate career without offering one wee little hit to the next guy on the dorm-room couch.