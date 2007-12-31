Not that this is a bad thing. Obama went to college in the
late seventies and early eighties. Those
were also the days before dope, rightly or wrongly, came to be demonized, in
the overheated tones of the “Just Say No” era, as the nation’s top public
enemy. Recreational drug use was, to use the political handler’s favorite term,
mainstream--far more mainstream, for better or worse, than the abstemious
childhoods of Mitt Romney or Mike Huckabee. Against that backdrop, it was a lot
better for a drug-using pol to have been a generous citizen of his era rather
than an up-tight hoarder. The picture of a young man who shared a bit here and
there is far more comforting than the image of someone getting high all alone.
The sad thing about the Shaheen controversy--and even about
Obama’s role as the victim in the whole affair--is that it shows how, after two
decades of candidates tiptoeing towards honesty about personal vices, the
political system still can’t seem to handle it.
In 1987, the first major baby boom presidential candidate,
Al Gore, drew great praise for acknowledging his own youthful marijuana use. Of
course, the candor turned out to have been intricately stage-managed by a
campaign fearful of the fate that befell Supreme Court nominee Douglas
Ginsburg, who withdrew his candidacy after acknowledging adult dope-smoking. In
a
2000 biography of Gore, Bill Turque describes frantic campaign
conversations about how to acknowledging Gore’s drug use while shading the
truth about its extent and how much he had actually liked it. Gore ultimately
called it “infrequent and rare” and added that “when I became a man, I put away
childish things.”
Still, Gore did a lot better than the first two members of
his cohort to actually make it to the White House. Bill Clinton embarrassed
himself by declaring that he had smoked but hadn’t inhaled. (It would actually
be more embarrassing if it were true, as that would imply a guy who picked up
the joint just to impress peers). George W. Bush, with a chemical history that
is probably rockier than any other major politician of his generation, declared
the whole subject verboten in the name of the children.
By contrast, Obama--until now--has been an inspiration. His
autobiography doesn’t just mention pot and blow; it meditates on the meaning
behind the depressive world of the youthful narrator. “The highs hadn’t been
about that, me trying to prove what a down brother I was,” he writes. “I got
high for just the opposite effect, something that could push questions of who I
was out of my mind, something that could flatten out the landscape of my heart,
blur the edges of my memory.”