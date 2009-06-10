Many of these parties are sceptical about the very nature of the European project, like the fiercely isolationist United Kingdom Independence Party. Europe has a major influence on the lives of hundreds of millions of people, with EU institutions helping to protect consumers, establish common standards, keep markets fair by stamping out monopolistic abuse, and provide international co-ordination on issues such as climate change that nation states alone cannot tackle. These partnerships are threatened by the rise of ultra-nationalism and the rejection of cross-border cooperation.

The rise of fringe parties and extremist groups reflects a wider malaise in our political culture, and a determined movement against the political class. Countering this trend requires a re-examination of the way we do politics. The recent scandal surrounding British MPs--claiming publicly funded expenses to furnish and improve second homes in London (in some cases on things like cleaning moats and repairing tennis courts, in stark contrast to the lives of ordinary recession-hit Britons)--has ignited popular disenchantment with a political class that people perceive as out of touch, and a political process that fails to address the things that matter to people. This has led to drastically low voter turnout, as well as a decreased share of the vote for all three mainstream parties in the United Kingdom (Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats), which allows these fringe parties to benefit. Turnout in Britain this time was a mere third of the vote, and was at an all-time low across Europe with only 43.4 percent of the 388 million people eligible casting a vote, down from 62.1 percent in the first election of 1979.

In order to curb this disillusionment, the United Kingdom must implement wide-ranging constitutional reforms that borrow heavily from the United States--whose founding fathers knew, over 200 years ago, that political reform and an active citizenry go hand-in-hand. The United States has a political culture in which people vote for everything from the county sheriff to local justices--a culture of getting involved. In Britain, political parties should experiment with open primaries to select candidates, rather than the tight cabals of party members that currently make that important decision, giving people a greater voice in their communities. The party membership card--now in the possession of just 1 in 88 of the British electorate (less than two percent), down from 1 in 11 in the 1950s--should no longer be a prerequisite of meaningful political participation. Reform is long overdue.

Similarly, powers to recall individual MPs are being discussed by senior politicians, particularly given the fury that the expenses scandal has generated. While some fear the instability that this may cause, the case for greater accountability might just win out--and I hope it will. But perhaps most significantly, there is growing momentum behind the idea that Britain should have a written constitution. Unlike the United States, the United Kingdom has no founding documents to refer back to in moments of crisis. Britain may yet dispense with its ancient belief in gradual evolution and “muddling through,” opting instead for the clarity that a formal constitution offers.

While domestic reforms are important and necessary, a wider challenge--and a much longer, harder struggle--awaits progressive politicians: to inject new vigour and ambition into the European project. These latest elections were not just a defeat for the political establishment, but for the very idea that European nations can and should come together to achieve great things. The European project started 52 years ago as an attempt to stop the continent from sliding ever again into war. The founding fathers of European Economic Community (as it was then) believed that if nation states could be tied together in common endeavour, then conflict on the scale seen in two world wars that started in Europe could be avoided.