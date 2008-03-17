Exchange: HBO's 'John Adams' (Parts 1 and 2)

My one pet peeve is, not surprisingly, about religion. This show, like most, ignores the role of religion as a cause of rebellion even though Adams himself wrote that fear of British religious meddling contributed "as much as any other cause, to arouse the attention not only of the inquiring mind, but of the common people." This was, he said, “a fact as certain as any in the history of North America." Patriots like Sam Adams, depicted by HBO as a canny demagogue, fueled fears that the Church of England was going to send bishops to squelch religious freedom.

Two questions for you, Professor Diggins. The first is about accents. Most movies depict the colonists as speaking with American accents, which makes no sense. These were mostly English colonies with many of the patriots as first-, second-, or third-generation immigrants from England or Scotland. This series depicts some of the founders as having accents--some English, some Scottish, some a unique new hybrid. Bravo to HBO for trying. But did they get that right?

The other thing I wondered about was the Boston Massacre. One of the most difficult tasks of a director of a historical documentary is which few scenes should represent key aspects of the man. HBO’s decision to emphasize Adams’s role in defending the British soldiers in the Boston Massacre was shrewd and interesting. It has inherent dramatic tension: the patriot defending the enemy in order to prove the higher principle. Here’s my question: The series implies that it was Adams's representation of the British that made him an especially valuable catch for the other patriots looking for representatives and spokespeople. Is it true that that his defense of the British soldiers actually helped his career as rebel leader?

