Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate revealed about as much as the previous ones did--which is to say, not that much. Eight candidates shared the stage at Howard University, for an exchange that lasted only an hour--in part because the opening formalities inexplicably soaked up nearly 20 minutes of air time. And it wasn't even an exchange per se. Instead, after each question, each candidate got a turn to answer, making for a tedious and rushed dialogue. By the end, host Tavis Smiley was cutting off poor Dennis Kucinich after just 15 seconds--as if the plucky Ohio congressman didn't have enough trouble getting respect already.

Still, I took away one insight from the event. Befitting a debate at Howard, the nation's best-known black college, the subject was race--and, more specifically, the concerns of African Americans. And, until very recently, this was a very treacherous issue for Democrats. In the 1970s and 1980s, the party's support of affirmative action and welfare helped drive working-class white voters into the hands of Ronald Reagan and the Republicans--in part, because these voters felt Democrats didn't respect the work ethic and were squandering their tax dollars. It wasn't until 1992 that Bill Clinton undid most of the damage--by distancing himself from those policies and talking about individual responsibility, even as he promised to deploy government resources to help African-Americans struggling economically or facing discrimination.

That campaign had its ugly side, for sure. (Most memorably, Clinton at one point approved the execution of a mentally retarded African American prisoner back in Arkansas--a move many believe Clinton took simply because he was afraid of seeming soft on crime.) But it seems to have worked. Sixteen years later, the political landscape looks a lot different. Affirmative action, crime, and welfare have lost their potency as wedge issues. If there's a racial issue polarizing politics today, it's immigration--in which it's primarily Latinos, not African Americans, who are the objects of public suspicion and resentment. That's why, purely from an electoral standpoint, Democrats no longer have to worry about "inoculating" themselves on race--at least to the extent they did back when Clinton first ran for office.

But the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow lives on. On the whole, African Americans continue to lag in employment, health, and overall prosperity. And, as Thursday's controversial Supreme Court decision on school integration showed, there remain still real debates about how best to fix this problem. So it would still be nice if we had a president who could talk about race with the broad credibility that Clinton did--somebody capable of breaking political taboos now and then, if only to build the kind of mutli-racial political coalition necessary for enacting the programs that would ultimately help the African American community most.