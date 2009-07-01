Al Franken, A Life

In 2003, Fox News filed a copyright infringement suit against Penguin Group, the publisher of Franken's book Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them: A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right, over the use of Fox's trademark term "fair and balanced."



Fox dropped the lawsuit after a federal court refused to halt sales of the book in April 2003, but two months later Franken got into a shouting match with Fox commentator Bill O'Reilly at BookExpo America in Los Angeles. It was captured on C-SPAN:

In 2004, Ann Coulter and Al Franken faced off at The Connecticut Forum in Hartford. When asked what historical figure each would choose to be if they could be anyone, Coulter answered first that she'd be FDR so she could "not introduce the New Deal." Franken cleverly replied that he'd be Adolf Hitler, so he could call off the Holocaust.

In 2005, Franken appeared on The Daily Show to promote his book The Truth (with jokes). Around the 2:28 mark, Franken reveals his plan for how Democrats can "take back America," hints at a Senate run, and predicts his own victory.

Franken returned to SNL in 2008 to help write this parody of John McCain's campaign ads:

Satirist Franken officially became Senator-elect Franken yesterday afternoon, when Norm Coleman announced that he would not appeal the decision.

By Sharon Eliza Nichols