The History of Abortion: Field Guide

Leslie J. Reagan, When Abortion Was a Crime: Women, Medicine, and the Law in the United States, 1867-1973 (University of California Press, 1998). The first (and, to my knowledge, only) historical investigation of the dense world of illegal abortion: inhabited by physicians with principles; profiteers and quacks; police and desperate women.

Rosalind Pollack Petchesky, Abortion and Woman's Choice: the State, Sexuality and Reproductive Freedom (Northeastern University Press, 1987). A study of the politics and demography of abortion in the 1980s, with a brilliant meditation on the moral issues surrounding the controversy. Petchesky delicately examines pregnant women's own processes of making moral decisions in pregnancy and abortion.

Linda Gordon, The Moral Property of Women: A History of Birth Control in America (University of Illinois Press, 2002). A fascinating history of contraception and the politics of reproduction from the nineteenth century on. The book explains how, in the nineteenth century, questions of contraception and abortion moved out of the traditional place in women's culture to become matters in which religious bodies and the state came to pronounce and intervene. The best comprehensive study of the politics of reproductive rights.