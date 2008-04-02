Nouveau NATO

Finally, since we seemingly have decided to appraise through Moscow's eyes all things relating to Central and Eastern Europe, let us look a little more closely. Vladimir Putin, as befits a good KGB agent, and his successor Dmitri Medvedev, the architect of the giant Gazprom, are not fanatic ideologues. They are crafty autocrats, realists, experienced in the logic of power struggles. If Georgia and the Ukraine acquire the MAP, the Kremlin will protest, threaten, perhaps even (if it has not already been done) aim a missile or two toward Kiev or Tbilisi. But it will not lead to any unconsidered action against these countries, nor will it cut off diplomatic relations with either NATO or the European Union. Our decision would be equivalent to giving sanctuary to the Georgian and Ukrainian territories. The natural gas would continue to flow. And the "logic of war," which so terrifies our own Norpois, would jam.

Conversely, we are convinced that a refusal would send a disastrous signal to the new czars of nationalist, capitalist Russia. It would show them that we are weak, feeble, that Georgia and the Ukraine are lands to conquer and that we are prepared to sacrifice them on the altar of their renewed imperial ambitions. Not integrating or, more exactly, not considering the integration of these countries into the European space would destabilize the region. In short, if we yield to Vladimir Putin, if we sacrifice our principles to him, if we withdraw without trying anything, we will reinforce the most aggressive sort of nationalism in Moscow.

Take Georgia: This little country in the Caucasus has been subject to Russian embargo for many years. Its territory has been bombarded several times by the planes of the former Red Army. Two of its regions (Abkhazia and South Ossetia) are governed by hired separatists controlled by Moscow. "A good reason to do nothing," whisper our realpolitik strategists, half-ashamed, half-intoxicated by their own subtlety. Are they forgetting Czechoslovakia and the Sudetenland, the capitulation and the sacrifices of Munich? Do they not remember the integration of West Germany into NATO, in spite of the Berlin blockade, in spite of the division of the country and the Soviet threats? Which has worked better, the strategy of renunciation or the strategy of courage? Which has brought peace, prosperity, a taste for and the practice of democracy to the European continent?

Now let us look at the Ukraine. "Kiev is the symbolic cradle of the Russian Empire, its history speaks for itself," say the peremptory diplomats eager to refer to the past in order to avoid dealing with the present. But what do they know of the history of the 20th century? Do they not see that the 6 million Ukrainian dead, in the great famine and the Stalinist repression, definitively broke the Empire for which its Russian leaders claim to maintain a bloody nostalgia? Have they already forgotten the slogans chanted by the demonstrators in 2004, "We are free and independent, we are Europeans"?

The signatories to this letter do not hold any official position. They strive to think about the world as it is, without relinquishing that which was and still is the greatness of European civilization. And they will not accept the idea that the West may sacrifice once again its democratic friends and brothers in freedom on the altar of misunderstood interests. Let us not allow the Kremlin to have the right to veto the relationships that Europe and America mean to create with their natural allies. Let us open the doors of NATO to the Ukraine and Georgia.

Madame Chancellor, Mr. President, your responsibility today is immense. Listen to your heart, your destiny, and that of your people. Do not give in to the Sirens of renunciation or the convenience of appeasement. The future--the near future--is watching you and judging us.

French philosopher and writer Bernard-Henri Levy is the author, most recently, of American Vertigo: Traveling America in the Footsteps of Tocqueville and Ce Grand Cadavre a la Renverse. The philosopher Andre Glucksmann is the author of Une Rage d'Enfant. Translated from the French by Sara Sugihara.