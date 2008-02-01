Huckabee benefits from the endorsement of the state’s most powerful pro-life group, TN Right to Life. His lead in the polls seems to be based on his evangelical credentials, with 24 percent of poll participants listing “family and moral values” as their biggest voting issue. However, Romney recently won the coveted endorsement of Republican former governor Winthrop Dunn, a powerful party voice in the state--the latest in a list of over a dozen state legislators who moved to Romney from Thompson.

Demographics: The state’s political affiliations run east to west, with the heavily Republican Knoxville at one end and the Democratic stronghold of Memphis at the other. In the middle, Nashville is heavily Democratic but the surrounding suburbs are overwhelmingly Republican. Hillary is expected to do better in the Nashville area, while Obama has a fighting chance in the northwestern part of the state based on its considerable rural, African-American population.

Analysis: Clinton is trying to win at least one southern state other than Arkansas, and with its small African-American population (25 percent), Tennessee is her target. She has stepped up her campaign there while Obama has focused more on the bigger fight in California. Huckabee is leading the GOP pack in the polls and has a solid evangelical base to draw on, but its support didn't prove as significant as he hoped in South Carolina, and could continue to disappoint. Romney may be third in the polls but he has more money and more political endorsements. According to John Geer, a professor of political science at Vanderbilt University, some Tennesseans could feel their vote will be wasted on Huckabee as the primary draws closer. With only a four-point lead over McCain, it’s far from certain he can carry the state.

UPDATE: In an updated February 4 poll, Clinton has expanded her lead over Obama, 56-34. With the Republicans, McCain has surpassed Huckabee, 34-28, with Romney still in third at 22.

By Cara Parks