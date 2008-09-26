Save for the odd trip to the White House and the hastily arranged press conference to respond to John McCain’s suspension of the campaign, Barack Obama has spent the last three days in intense preparations for tonight’s debate. Due to its chosen topic--foreign policy--those preparations have likely consisted of poring over maps of the Caucasus and pronunciation guides to Pakistani names. But, according to The Wall Street Journal, Obama and his advisers have also been spending time “considering how to provoke Senator McCain into anger.”

Given McCain’s history, that might not prove too difficult. Over the course of his political career--and, perhaps even more so, before it--McCain has often demonstrated a propensity for flying into red-faced rages. As McCain himself conceded in his book Worth the Fighting For, “My temper has often been both a matter of public speculation and personal concern. I have a temper, to state the obvious, which I have tried to control with varying degrees of success because it does not always serve my interest or the public’s.”

So, what might a debate-prep guide to pissing off McCain look like? Here’s a version of one that could serve Obama well, with suggestions ranging from the obvious to the, uh, out of the box.

Question His Honor: In the past, there’s been no better way to tick off McCain than by suggesting he’s behaved dishonorably. The examples of McCain flying off the handle after having his honor questioned are too numerous to mention, but, to choose one random example, as reported by the Arizona Republic: In 1993, a Phoenix City Councilwoman named Kathy Dubs, who was opposed to the construction of a new airport that McCain supported, asked McCain how much property his relatives owned near the proposed site. “He slammed his fist to the table and stood up and said this meeting is over,” Dubs recalled. “Then he pointed his finger at me and started calling me names. His staff was pulling him back, trying to get him to sit down.”