The baby in question was Bridget McCain, who the couple adopted from Bangladesh in 1993. Cindy McCain met Bridget, who was born with a cleft palate, on a trip to Mother Theresa's orphanage. Though reticent to discuss his family life, Senator McCain has said about Bridget, "She has enriched our lives. She's a wonderful child, a complete part of our family, and we love her." In October, The New York Times reported that Bridget only learned of the unfortunate role she had played in the 2000 campaign after Googling her own name in 2006. Now 16, she reportedly asked her father’s advisers to assure her that this time around, the race would be cleaner.

But this year, it's the McCain campaign itself using Bridget as a political football. The campaign blanketed the state last week with a mailer depicting Cindy McCain with baby Bridget in her arms, standing beside a beaming Bangladeshi nun. "Cindy cradles little Bridget, a baby she and John adopted in 1993 from Mother Teresa's orphanage in Bangladesh," it reads. "Bridget has been a great blessing to the McCain family. Today, Cindy and John work together to promote adoption and to help women facing crisis pregnancies."



At first glance, this might seem like a straight-forward ploy to tug at the heartstrings of conservative voters. Obviously, the mailer implicitly reaches out to those voters who may have been poisoned by the racially-tinged attacks of 2000: McCain's dark-skinned child, it confirms, has a "legitimate" pedigree. But in addition to all that, the language of the mailer contains several phrases that play into the ugliest rhetorical practices of the pro-life movement. Bridget has become part of a concerted strategy to convince religious voters that McCain, contrary to what they may have heard, is a steadfast ally on abortion.

When he ran for president in 2000, McCain had a dreadful relationship with the evangelical wing of the Republican Party, which had united around the candidacy of George W. Bush. Though McCain’s voting record was largely pro-life, he repeatedly opposed the immediate repeal of Roe v. Wade on the grounds that making abortion illegal nationwide would result in many women undergoing life-threatening back-alley abortions. In an anti-McCain memo released during the campaign, Douglas Johnson, then legislative director of the National Right to Life Committee, fumed, “McCain embraced the ‘necessary evil’ thinking of the pro-abortion movement.”

The same memo called McCain to task for his support of campaign finance reform, which limited the ability of anti-abortion rights groups to air attack ads. And pro-lifers were intensely skeptical of McCain’s affectionate relationship with socially liberal journalists, as well as his courtship of Independents and Democrats. Washington Post columnist Richard Cohen wrote “McCain’s people whisper, Don’t worry. He's not really so anti-abortion. He'll come around on gay rights, gun control and almost anything else you can name. He's a reasonable man--big-hearted, too.”