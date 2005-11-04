Darfur, by contrast, presents none of these complexities. It is ahumanitarian emergency. A genocide is taking place; hundreds of thousands have died or have been displaced; and there is reason to believe that the slaughter will not end until Western troops forcibly stop it--or until the genocide's targets are all dead. In his new book on the subject, historian Gérard Prunier explains the slaughter's origins with reference to other enterprises undertaken by the current Sudanese government:

"The Southern war had been of genocidal proportions. The Nuba Mountains Jihad had been another quasi-genocide. Now Darfur was going to be yet another. In none of these cases did we have a Sudanese equivalent to the Wannsee Conference, with all the top brass of the regime sitting down at a table and cold-bloodedly deciding on the annihilation of a racial group. There was no need to. The decision-makers understood each other without having to plan and plot. They knew what they had, they knew what they stood to lose, and beyond their ceaseless political squabbles they largely felt of one mind... It was done, and the rest is now history."

TNR Online contributor Eric Reeves has laid out a compelling case on this website over the past few months that Khartoum's strategy has shifted during the last year: Its plan now is to finish the Darfur genocide via subtler means than the episode began. Having chased Darfuris from their homes, the government and its militia proxies hope to force the evacuation of humanitarian agencies by fomenting general chaos and insecurity in the region. With the humanitarian workers gone, the residents of Darfur--cut off from their livelihoods, ravaged by malnutrition and disease--will die, and the genocide will be complete. Only military forces can provide the security that would allow the humanitarian workers to stay. The African Union troops currently on the ground are not, by themselves, up to the job. The International Crisis Group estimates that 12,000 to 15,000 troops could secure Darfur if the Khartoum government cooperates; if it resists (which is likely) then the number of troops will have to be larger. Such intervention need not be unilateral; in fact, given that our armed forces are stretched thin in Iraq and Afghanistan, it should be multilateral. But whatever form the intervention takes, the calculus is stark: Either we put Western troops on the ground in Darfur or we concede the likelihood that the genocide will run its gruesome course.

Any fair reading of the principles behind foreign-policy idealism would require some kind of Western intervention in Darfur. That's because Darfur, unlike Iraq, is an extreme case. Idealism, like all worldviews, is a spectrum: An aggressive idealist might counsel action to overthrow a regime like Saddam's; a more cautious idealist might urge progress through diplomatic means. But because idealism at its core is a belief in the role of morality in foreign policy, and because there is no greater moral evil than ongoing genocide, it is simply impossible to conceive of an idealism that would not demand strong action--diplomatic and, if necessary, military--to end the Darfur slaughter. In fact, there is only one label for a worldview that counsels inaction and silence in the face of genocide: realism.

And yet how many Democratic presidential hopefuls, senators, or congressmen have cast Darfur as a central test of what would constitute a decent liberal foreign policy? Perhaps a better question is, have any? A quick look at the recent press releases of those Democratic senators most likely to run for president in 2008 makes clear that Darfur is not a foreign-policy priority. As for the pundits and thinkers: Richard Cohen, who clearly considers himself an idealist, has never mentioned Darfur in his Washington Post column. Yglesias and Rosenfeld, in their much talked about Prospect article, allude to Darfur only once: in order to ridicule TNR for "knee-jerk hawkishness" because we have urged, among other interventions, "action to halt genocide in Sudan." Then they protest, "We are not realists." I'm not so sure. If one claims to be a believer in the moral use of American power, and yet one can't advocate the use of American power in the most clear-cut and extreme of moral cases, then when, exactly, would one ever advocate intervention on moral grounds?