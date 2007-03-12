Senator Joseph Lieberman said opponents of President Bush's policies on the Iraq war are exercising "wrongheaded thinking" and are operating in a "political climate" where Bush can only do wrong. He lamented: "Unfortunately, many in our country today do not seem to share that critical understanding of the threats we face. Increasingly, the debate over our foreign policy is becoming so polarized, so bound up in the battles we are having here in Washington, that it seems blind to the real battle outside America, the challenge of our time from the Islamist extremists." --Newsmax.com, March 14

PONTIAC, MICH., MARCH 30--Senator Joseph Lieberman set off sparks today at a gathering of General Motors shareholders today when he accused the troubled auto-maker's management of emboldening Islamic terrorists by acting as if Toyota was a bigger threat than Al Qaeda.

"Unfortunately, many in the American auto industry act like their number-one job is making cars and keeping their companies from going bankrupt," Lieberman said. In relentlessly focusing on the challenge from the more-efficient, more-reliable cars made by Toyota, he explained, GM's management "seem blind to the real battle outside America, the challenge of our time from the Islamist extremists."

BOSTON, APRIL 10--Senator Joseph Lieberman charged into the dugout at this afternoon's Red Sox home opener to warn manager Terry Francona that he had undermined the war on terrorism because he didn't include "defeat Al Qaeda" on a list of goals for the new season in the team's clubhouse.