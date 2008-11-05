Unsafe At Any District

In many ways, it was your standard Democratic fund-raiser in a Republican stronghold. On a recent Friday, a largely bleeding-heart contingent from Maryland's first congressional district--professors from the nearby liberal arts college, a left-wing lobbyist, a Sears scion turned Obama donor, the president of an environmental foundation--holed up in a Patton Boggs lawyer's Eastern Shore home to give their earnest young congressional candidate, state prosecutor Frank Kratovil, a sympathetic pat on the back. But somebody there was not like most of the others. When Kratovil's introducer stepped forward to give the toast, it was someone the crowd would recognize from other, perhaps less friendly contexts: the district's outgoing Republican congressman, Wayne Gilchrest. And Gilchrest didn't hold back in praising the Democrat vying to replace him. "When I fought in Vietnam, I wanted to be with people who had the same values I had, whom I could trust," Gilchrest said, according to one attendee, as guests looked up from their mini-crabcakes. "If I was again in the trenches in Vietnam, Frank is who I'd want next to me." By the end of Gilchrest's speech, Kratovil's eyes were welling with grateful tears.

Republicans in this part of Maryland are not supposed to make Democrats weep tears of joy. Culturally more Bible Belt than Beltway, the gun-loving first district--a red ghetto on the Eastern Shore tucked between the Chesapeake Bay and Delaware--favored George W. Bush by 26 points in 2004. "Obama will get crushed here," Kratovil told me with a matter-of-fact shrug.

Even though Kratovil is a law-and-order moderate--he already hangs out with the conservative Democratic faction in the House, the Blue Dogs--eastern Maryland is conservative enough that, normally, he should be getting crushed, too. Only there's another problem here for the GOP. While Democrats have bent over backwards to recruit red-district candidates who will go over well with the camo-and-pickup-truck set, Republicans are becoming more purist--so much so that, here in eastern Maryland, they've driven their own incumbent congressman to the Democratic dark side. Just when you thought Republicans nationwide had hit electoral rock bottom, they seem determined to make things worse. Among other mistakes, they might just have foisted too red a candidate on this reddest of regions.

The trouble in Maryland's crimson paradise began in February, when unhappy GOPers deposed Gilchrest, their party's incumbent, in the primary. Jacobin conservatives had always been irritated by the pro-gay-rights, pro-environment maverick, but Gilchrest's treasons--he was one of two Republicans in the House to vote for Nancy Pelosi's war funding bill--pricked even more after the GOP loss in 2006. This time around, conservatives found the perfect Gilchrest foil in state senator Andy Harris, a happy ideologue known for casting lone anti-spending votes on bipartisan bills and bragging that the only newspaper his family read growing up was Human Events.