Like Venezuela, which benefits from high oil prices, petro-economies Iran and Russia also have cash to spend. Tehran reportedly has become the largest donor to the Palestinians, surpassing the European Union, while Russia has become an important donor in Central Asia and other former Soviet states. Even non-oil middle income countries like South Africa, Brazil, India, Thailand, South Korea, and Poland, which once received billions in aid themselves from organizations like the World Bank, have become donors. Poland has been targeting its spending toward Eastern European nations. South Africa has been focusing on its African neighbors. Brazil has offered a loan worth nearly $600 million to build infrastructure in Angola. Many other middle income countries have similarly announced plans to drastically expand their aid programs.

Then there is China. From virtually no aid programs a decade ago, China, which possesses some trillion dollars in currency reserves, has become the largest lender to Africa, reportedly loaning at least $8 billion to the continent. At November's China-Africa summit, Beijing promised more, vowing to double its aid to Africa; this year the African Development Bank actually will hold its annual meeting in Shanghai, in recognition of China's powerful new role in Africa. In Latin America and Asia, too, China has become a major aid player, backing new roads in Laos, training programs for Cambodian officials, and many other initiatives. In Cambodia, for example, China last year pledged nearly as much in loans as all the other donors' offered in aid combined.

In some respects, these emerging donors might actually have a better idea how to make grants and loans than Europe, America, or Japan. After all, many emerging donors themselves still get aid money, and thus have first-hand experience in how to manage aid flows. With traditional donors still failing to live up to their aid commitments, assistance from new donors could provide a major boost for global development. What's more, with the growing power of emerging economies, it is only natural that nations like China should have a bigger role in development, too often a game dictated by a small club of Western countries.

Unfortunately, so far the emerging donors do not seem to be such a positive force. In the past ten years, most leading donors have agreed upon a series of reforms designed to improve the global aid apparatus. These commitments, hashed out from years of trial and error, help to ensure that donors work together and do not duplicate each others' efforts, that they follow standards set up on environmental protection and governance, and that aid money benefits broad spectrums of society, not just a few government officials. But most emerging donors have not signed onto these standards, whether because they resent Western nations telling them what to do, because they do not have the aid bureaucracies to guarantee that they can meet these commitments, or because--in the cases of China and Russia--they themselves may fear supporting reforms abroad that promote democratic governance.

This lack of accountability causes severe problems. As the G-8 group of industrialized nations has warned, new loans from donors like China could add debt to the world's poorest countries, which only had their debts written off in 2005.