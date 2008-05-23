Recount Revisited (Part 1)

It's a triumph. Congratulations. Watching Recount was one of the most powerful film-viewing experiences I can ever remember. Of course, I’m biased, because I’m one of the people who never let go of the events it depicts. Inevitably, I was going to be either furious or gratified with whoever made the first movie about it. I was gratified.

The Florida recount was one of the most important political episodes in American history. Let me try to make my historical argument as quickly and un-boringly as I can. American politics used to have an establishment, filled with elites who believed in bipartisanship and consensus, and who held together the center in American politics. Conservatives spent decades discrediting and circumventing that establishment. But the establishment remained in place, and it could bring to heel even so popular a figure as Ronald Reagan. The recount was the moment when the Republican Party fully realized that, beneath the still-imposing edifice, the old institutions had rotted away and could be brought down with a few swift blows.

Yet the Democrats still believed in the power of the establishment and its ideals. This is a major theme of Recount. Al Gore and his lieutenants agonized about their reputation, their duty, and winning the approval of The New York Times, while Republicans saw the episode as a pure street fight. The Republicans were teeming with rage and paranoia, well-captured in the movie by the “Brooks Brothers Riot” and the bitter commentaries of GOP recount lawyer Ben Ginsburg. This was the political culture of the moment. Liberal editorial pages studiously urged both sides to fight fair, while conservative organs like the Wall Street Journal and the Weekly Standard printed deranged conspiracy theories and urged Bush to do whatever it took to win.

After the recount ended, there was intense pressure to look away from what had happened, a pressure that grew after September 11. And so this unbelievably consequential event virtually disappeared from the public discourse. I suspect that the cratering of the Bush presidency is what allowed this movie to be made. Bush’s failure as a president is an irony that hangs over the whole film, giving even mundane events black humor.

The humorous tone of the movie is one of the most interesting choices, and I’d love to hear both of your takes on it. The events it depicts--while presented straightforwardly and non-propagandistically--are a bloody outrage, and yet the tone and feel of the film is extremely light. I love the end result--hypocrisy, irrationality, and moral callousness are often best captured by humor. But I’m curious what drove this not-obvious decision--is the episode still so touchy that HBO decided it had to be approached in a funny way to make it palatable? In any case, I think it actually drives home the outrage more effectively than it would if it was an earnest, Bill Moyers-style “Shame of the Blah Blah Blah” documentary.