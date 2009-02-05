Crazy Like A Fox

First, he was able to point to the blurry line between criminal corruption and the traditional horse-trading of politics. He could say that he wasn’t negotiating in a vacuum but repeatedly called for the release of the tapes, telling King: “There were a whole bunch of conversations and discussions. And I had conversations with powerful people in America.” He couldn’t deny his famously profane appraisal of a Senate seat, but he could question whether his late-night bull sessions with advisers amounted to criminal conduct or were substantially worse than the usual self-dealing among politicians.

When Governor David Paterson was considering appointing Caroline Kennedy to the Senate, various media outlets reported that Paterson wanted a candidate who could raise money for him and other New York Democrats. New Hampshire Senator Judd Gregg refused to vacate his seat and accept the job of commerce secretary until he won an agreement that a Republican would complete his term. When Hillary Clinton was winding down her campaign last summer, it was assumed she was negotiating the terms of surrender: a high-level White House post or a pledge from Obama that he would help her retire her campaign debt. To be sure, the wiretap transcripts suggest that Blagojevich’s considerations were often less political than financial. But Blagojevich at least raised the question of a double-standard. The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson was among a number of pundits who viewed the charges against the governor in a broader context. As Robinson put it in a recent column: “In some circles, this is known as politics. Cover the children's ears.”

But if Blagojevich had simply denied criminal wrongdoing and slipped back into hiding, he wouldn’t have made a dent in public opinion. The quoting of Kipling and Tennyson, the lonesome jogs against the wintry elements, and the self-dramatizing interviews helped give Blagojevich a Rocky Balboa veneer. As Blagojevich reveled in his outlaw fame and thumbed his nose at the Illinois Legislature and the rest of the Democratic establishment by ramming through his appointment of Roland Burris, it became harder to make fun of him, or at least to despise him. “[I]'m enamored of him,” comedian Dennis Miller told Bill O’Reilly. “I love it when he stands there, and he brings up the Mahatma … And I think to myself, I cannot believe the cojones this guy has.” The political press corps also ate up Blagojevich’s performance. “I think he should be a permanent exhibit in the Smithsonian,” says Dana Milbank of The Washington Post. Even Letterman's sardonic grilling concealed CBS’s eager interest in getting him on his show.

“What I could have said to him was, ‘Well, you invited me,’ but I didn’t,” Blagojevich told TNR. “They’ve been asking for weeks since this all broke.” (For the record, Blagojevich insists there’s no hard feelings between him and Letterman. “I like David Letterman more today than I did yesterday. He was pretty tough. He’s witty, and then he’s got that audience. He clearly had home-field advantage … I said to him, “Boy, this audience really loves you. What you just said isn’t funny, and they’re laughing.’” The ex-governor, in fact, had kind words about many of his recent interrogators: “I like Larry King a lot. He’s a very kind man. I liked Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and the woman on ‘The View.’ I like them, too.”)

Ironically, Blagojevich was aided by the notorious reputation that preceded his indictment. Illinois was already quite familiar with his old-school backroom antics. “I come out of the alleys of Chicago politics,” he told The New York Times. “That's a tough place. The politics there is not motivated by idealism or high purpose. It’s nuts and bolts, and you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours. I came up that way.” Blagojevich was liberated from the charges of hypocrisy that tormented politicians like Eliot Spitzer, who cracked down on prostitution rings, and Larry Craig, who fought against gay marriage. In his interviews, Blagojevich came across as a man clearly comfortable in his own skin. Blagojevich, in the words of Miller, “embraced his inner dirtbag.”