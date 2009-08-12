The Jokester

Delighted with the results of this prank, Nelson played the same Bible-verse trick on Jon Corzine and Claire McCaskill when they were being sworn in. And, in 2005, minutes before Bush's State of the Union address, Nelson told Harry Reid and several other Democrats in the cloakroom that he had already read it, in advance of all the other senators. "They all got whiplash--they knew I had some proximity to the administration and probably believed I got favored treatment," he tells me. "The looks on their faces made it all worthwhile." Nelson has even coined a special term for his jokes, Sims says. "He calls them 'gotchas.'"

Lately, Nelson has found himself in the spotlight for antics of a different kind. During the first six months of the Obama administration, he has emerged as Capitol Hill's foremost apostate Democrat. The role was arguably years in the making. Days after the Nebraskan arrived on Capitol Hill in 2001, Bush sent White House aides to convince him to back sweeping tax cuts. "First they got Zell Miller," Sims tells me. "Then they came to get him." In the end, Nelson would become one of only a handful of Democrats to support the bill, helping to assure its passage. Two years later, he would sign on to another round of Bush tax cuts. In 2005, according to National Journal, Nelson not only was the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, but also had a more conservative voting record than five Senate Republicans. During Bush's second term, he would refuse to join Democrats in opposing the privatization of Social Security, while accepting Bush's invitations to watch DVDs at the White House and ride across the country on Air Force One.

But, since Obama was sworn in, Nelson's transgressions seem to have grown more dramatic. He voted against Obama's budget (he was one of only two Democrats to do so), criticized Obama's choice to head the Office of Legal Counsel, and vocally opposed closing Guantanamo. He also played a key role in helping to water down the administration's stimulus bill (although, to hear him tell it, he was actually saving the measure by making it palatable to moderate Republicans). And, on health care, he has assailed the public option, a central pillar of Obama's proposal.

All this triangulating has not endeared him to liberals. "When Ben Nelson reaches across the aisle, as he inevitably does, he can put together a bipartisan bloc," says one veteran lobbyist who's worked with Nelson's staff. "What that says is, 'I have a bloc of votes. You will come to me, and you will negotiate with me.' ... It makes for very frustrating dynamics in the caucus." Still, Democrats on the Hill have largely been willing to swallow their frustration because they believe Nelson doesn't have a choice. McCain won Nebraska last year by 15 points, and a liberal Democrat simply wouldn't be able to hold onto the seat. "It's a very competitive state, and he feels like he's gotta do what he's gotta do," says one senior Democratic aide. "We feel his pain, and we understand politically his challenges," reasons another. "Ben Nelson is our friend. What do we want--a Republican senator from Nebraska who's never with us?"