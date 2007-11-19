The norms of high-minded commentary suggest that you are never to say the issues are not the issue. But among the top Democratic candidates, the confrontations they are staging around policy questions are designed to use their rather small differences to highlight larger contrasts in experience, temperament and character.



Obama and Clinton have also been skirmishing on Social Security. Obama would lift the cap on the payroll tax, which would increase the burden on those with higher incomes. Clinton has criticized this and wants a bipartisan commission to take responsibility for fixing the program.



On foreign policy, Obama opposed the Iraq War from the beginning, Edwards has cast himself as a born-again anti-warrior, and Clinton has sounded steadily more anti-war as the campaign has progressed. More generally, Obama has stressed the value of negotiation, while Clinton looks more -- choose your word -- tough-minded, hawkish, realistic. Little noticed during last week's debate is that only Clinton and Chris Dodd said plainly that there were times when national security would take precedence over human rights concerns.



Yes, Joe Biden continues to impress on foreign policy in the debates and Bill Richardson could pick up votes on the left as the strongest advocate for withdrawal from Iraq. Dodd has an opening on Iraq too. But where Obama, Clinton and Edwards are concerned, it's doubtful that anyone but a member of the Council on Foreign Relations will vote on the basis of a careful parsing of the candidates' views.

