The Movie (P)review: '21'

There are actually a handful of films that I’ve never seen but occasionally think I have seen, because their cliché-ridden arcs were sketched in such detail in the trailers. (Yes, Two for the Money, I’m talking about you. Even though I never watched you, I hated the experience.)

The latest film to fall into this category is 21, a slick thriller about card-counting MIT students that opens tomorrow. So profound is my sense that the trailer (which I’ve seen several times) gives away the entire movie (which I haven’t yet seen at all) that I’m writing this review based solely on the former. (I used IMDb to get the characters’ names, but that’s about it for outside research.) I’ll catch a screening later to see how near or far from the mark I land, and will update this piece with an appropriate coda tomorrow. In the meantime, please note that any spoilers I may offer are entirely accidental.

******



Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess) is one of the most talented math students at MIT. By day, he wows his professors with perfect test scores. Evenings (or maybe afternoons), he works in a menswear store, astounding the clientele with feats of multiplicative acumen. (One can’t help but imagine that, in real life, a salesman who calculated shoppers’ totals in his head--complete with tax and discounts!-- would be met less with awe than with mistrust: Yeah, right, let’s just see what the register says, shall we, sonny?) For all his gifts, though, Ben faces a dilemma stubbornly resistant to arithmetic: How does he parlay his meager income into the $300,000 he needs for school?

His answer arrives in the form of one Mickey Rosa (Kevin Spacey), a professor with a name like a gangster’s and a disposition to match. Wowed by Ben’s potential, Rosa invites him to take part in a little extracurricular project he’s been running on weekends: a team of students who count cards at blackjack in Vegas casinos. Ben is reluctant at first, but he does need the dough, and it’s not like they’re hurting anyone who can’t afford it. Besides, one of his prospective teammates is Jill (Kate Bosworth), a fetching coed whom he’s inspected from afar but never quite known how to approach. So Ben relents, with one condition: “$300,000 and then I’m out.” It’s a condition, of course, that soon falls by the wayside.