Washington Diarist: Home Base

The popular image of South Florida emphasizes the region's exoticism: the outlandish fashions, the macabre crimes, the melange of cultures; the paganism, the hedonism, the capitalism. But South Florida is predominantly a suburban place, and save for the tropical adornments--palm trees and a pastel neon skyline--the landscape looks pretty much like any other sprawling Sunbelt community. The South Florida I know best isn't as gripping as a "Miami Vice" rerun or as quirky as Dave Barry. It is just another landscape of Sheetrock strip malls and screened-in patios, of congested eight-lane highways and mediocre Chinese food. There is construction everywhere: as my father used to say, the sun never sets on the cement mixer in Florida. In the brief span of my life there, several small cities morphed from swampy boondocks to high-rise boomtowns to inner-city busts. There is constant building and there is also constant rebuilding. South Florida is forever reinventing South Florida.

Yet even transients need some symbol of belonging, and like many South Floridians I found it in the local team. During my childhood, that meant the Miami Dolphins, who until 1987 played their home games in the Orange Bowl--a decrepit, overcrowded dish of rusting steel whose lone virtue was to provide the region's best setting (maybe its only setting) for the casual mixing of races and classes. The Dolphins were the closest thing Miami had to an ancient institution: the team traced its lineage all the way back to 1966! The more removed from Florida I became, the more I clung to the team, even if it meant no more than using a T-shirt as an instrument of identity. Even today, I try to cluster my visits during football season, much to the consternation of my parents, who would like to think that they are the local team that commands my most fervent allegiance.

But nothing like that is possible with the Marlins. If the Dolphins represent a rare example of Floridian permanence, the Marlins embody the region's ephemeral character. The championship roster that triumphed last week included just two players who had been on the team five years ago, when the expansion club first began playing at what was then called Joe Robbie Stadium, after the Dolphins' former owner, but is now known as Pro Player Stadium, after an apparel company that simply paid for the right to put its name on the building. (Tacky, I know, but it could have been worse: Pro Player is a licensed subsidiary of Fruit of the Loom.) To be sure, the Marlins' transient roster--like the stadium sponsorship--is typical of baseball today. A few weeks ago, The New York Times Magazine ran a portrait of every Major Leaguer who had played for the same team over the last decade. There were just 15 ballplayers in the picture. Yet it took a South Floridian--Marlins' owner H. Wayne Huizenga--to deliver this trend to its reductio ad absurdum. Huizenga is no stranger to change. He has built, run, and sold two separate corporate empires in the last 20 years. So when he set out to build a champion, he did it by forking over $80 million to lure baseball's best free agents. At the time, naysayers said his team would lack chemistry, that you can't build a championship squad simply by buying up all the talent. Obviously, Wayne knows something about baseball traditionalists don't.