Time was when Scranton was known for anthracite coal, America’s first electric streetcar system, and what is said to be the nation’s most heavily Irish population. The last decade, though, has done strange things to the popular image of this old northeastern Pennsylvania city. Today, Joe Biden’s birthplace may be best known to the general public as the desolate home of The Office’s Dunder-Mifflin Paper Co., and to viewers of Saturday Night Live’s Biden parody as “a hellhole,” “an awful, awful sad place, filled with sad, desperate people with no ambition,” and “the absolute worst place on Earth.”

Along with the derision, though, Scranton is also being subjected to a degree of political attention that might seem excessive even in a town with ten times its 72,000 population. The local Congressional election features a nationally watched battle between incumbent Democrat Paul Kanjorski and insurgent Republican Lou Barletta, an anti-immigration campaigner whose supporters wear hats announcing their membership in “Barletta’s Border Patrol.” In the presidential race, likewise, the city has been dubbed the Peoria of 2008--its blue-collar, Catholic voters a bellwether for working class white people everywhere. John McCain was here two weeks ago. Sarah Palin will be at the Riverside Sports Arena on Tuesday. And Sunday, it was the Democrats’ turn in the same facility as Joe Biden and Bill and Hillary Clinton stumped together on behalf of Barack Obama.

Not that the candidate’s name came up very often. Obama was thumped here during the primary, and if his running mate, the woman he ran against, or the 42nd president believes the way to avert a repeat is to attest to the Illinois Senator’s personal virtues, they weren’t letting it on. Instead, their three speeches were full of Democratic red meat about foreclosures, jobs, Republican perfidy, and war. Obama’s name was scarcely mentioned without being conjoined with his running mate as part of “Barack and Joe.” There wasn’t so much as a single sweet anecdote about how the Democratic standard-bearer is a great family man or a stand-up friend or a tribune of the people. “It took a Democratic president to clean up after the last President Bush,” Hillary declared in one applause line. “It’s going to take a Democratic president to clean up after this president.” But there wasn’t much by way of specifics on that Democratic cleaner-upper.

And maybe that was OK. Between them, Hillary and Biden laid out a pretty compelling case for electing any Democrat to the White House. Hillary’s mechanical certainty about health care and taxes and economic crisis went over big even without what would inevitably come across as phony testimonials on behalf of Obama’s character. At any rate, Obama had better hope that the path to Hillary supporters’ votes comes not in warm fuzzies but in lines like: “I haven’t spent 35 years in the trenches fighting for universal health care, for children, for families, for women, for middle class people to see another Republican in the White House squander the promise of our nation and the hopes of our people.” That’s what the good voters of Scranton heard from her today.