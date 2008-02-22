But the most striking holdover from Gondry’s work as a short-form director is his miniature montages--such as the vanishing memories in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and the delusional dream sequences in Science of Sleep. In his new film, Be Kind Rewind, he pushes this concept even further: When two video store clerks discover that all their tapes have mysteriously gone blank, they decide to remake the entire stock (a process referred to as “sweding") using a camcorder and homegrown special effects--creating a whole crop of mini-movies within the larger film. It is this focus on the poetic, jewel-like possibilities of short-format films that also sets Gondry apart from former small-screen directors like Fincher and Jonze.

Gondry’s use of these montages has evolved over the course of his feature-length work. In Eternal Sunshine, which Gondry co-penned with Kaufman, they appear most fully integrated into the scenario. To depict memory erasure, Gondry uses a variety of techniques that he honed in his music video work, such as distortions of focus, unsynched sounds, intrusive spot lighting, and an unstable hand-held camera shots. Many of these elements are present in his trippy video for the Foo Fighters’ “Everlong,” in which a couple manages to tap into each other’s dreams.

The fusing of music video techniques and feature film strategies comes fully to fruition in Gondry’s 2006 feature, The Science of Sleep. Gondry uses many similar animation techniques to the ones in his video for Björk’s “Human Behavior,” which features a teddy bear roaming around a storybook forest, and in his video for the Rolling Stone’s “Gimme Shelter,” where drawings on a blackboard come violently to life. The challenge that he set for himself with Science, however, was to find a narrative strategy in which to deposit his surreal reveries. He pulls it off, managing to incorporate the poetics of the small screen into the novel-like contours of feature filmmaking. Science works as a movie because of how far Gondry is able to take us inside the main character's head, until distinguishing between dream and reality becomes all but impossible.

His approach in Be Kind is a decided departure from his earlier films. Unlike the fragmentary and fragmenting dreams in Science, the “sweded” videos in Be Kind Rewind unify the film, giving the mini-scenes a more central dramatic function. “They could be just seen as clips, but overall there’s an arc," he says. "I think you feel something when [the main characters] eventually achieve their project and watch the film altogether.”

Like Science’s dreams, the “sweded” videos are also an opportunity for Gondry to let loose. The difference in Be Kind Rewind is that Gondry lets us see how the sleight of hand is done (at times rather transparently). This comes across most elegantly in an ornate montage where Jack Black and Mos Def “swede” a succession of films, including Carrie and 2001: A Space Odyssey. It is edited together to look like one continuous shot--using a variety of foreshortening techniques, tricks of perspective, and speeding up the film--and resembles his single-take videos for Radiohead’s “Knives Out” and Kylie Minogue’s “Come into My World.”