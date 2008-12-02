A variety of theories have emerged to explain why there has been such a divergence between the supposed public opposition to abortion and the actual outcome of recent votes. Some suggest that a “reverse Bradley effect” was the cause. Just as voters in the 1982 California governor’s race are believed to have lied about their intent to vote for a black candidate, South Dakota voters may have lied about their support for an abortion ban. “There’s a lot of public pressure to be anti-abortion,” explains Marvin Buehner, a Rapid City OB-GYN and South Dakota’s most outspoken physician against the abortion bans. Buehner had predicted voters would reject the 2008 ban, but narrowly. “People are more likely to answer the poll that they’ll support [a ban]. Then they get into the ballot booth and decide they just can’t vote for something like that.”

Another explanation that emerged after the 2006 general election is “abortion fatigue,” which many political observers believe still has a hold on the state. The idea is that voters have gotten so tired of the abortion discussion that they did not listen to new messages from either side. Whether the 2008 proposal included exceptions seems to have been irrelevant, says Joel Rosenthal, chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party from 1985-1989 and 1995-2003. Rosenthal was one of a few--and perhaps the only--observer who predicted the margin would not waver from 2006. “Regardless of the debate, nobody listened to it,” Rosenthal says. “I talked to 20 people, regular people--a store clerk, my guy at the post office, my barber. Nobody changed their mind.”

Others suggest that the electorate, revisiting the debate over four years and consumed by it throughout 2006, has just gotten so educated on the issue that they are now uncomfortable with black-and-white formulations that bans contain. Politicians and grassroots organizers say their supporters now express more nuanced positions on abortion than the simple “pro-life” or “pro-choice” claims of the past. After the extensive 2006 campaign, South Dakota’s electorate is now well-versed in specific circumstances--from rape and incest to a list of fetal anomalies (trisomy is a term now widely understood in the state) to any number of health complications--that could lead a woman to consider an abortion. It’s difficult to mount a political campaign driven by sound bites with such a sophisticated electorate. Even State Senator Julie Bartling, who sponsored the 2006 bill in the state Senate, would not vote for her original ban. To get her support now, she explains, an abortion ban would need an exception to protect women’s health, albeit one not too broadly drawn. “As far as I’m concerned, there would have to be some very defining language,” she says. “The health of mother could be very, very broad, so the proper language has to be there.”

Pro-life forces also can claim some credit for defeating the bill. In 2004, they feuded internally over the wisdom of passing a ban, given the make-up of the U.S. Supreme Court at the time; but in 2006, they set aside that argument in the name of unity. On the other side of the issue, any harmony that existed among factions of South Dakota’s anti-abortion community evaporated by 2008. South Dakota Right to Life, a group that pre-dates the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, officially opposed the 2008 ban, stating the exceptions made it unpalatable. Catholic bishops urged abortion opponents to vote for the ban anyway. Political science professor and blogger Ken Blanchard calls the in-fighting “a recipe for disaster in democratic politics.”