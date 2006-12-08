But, in 2004, at their annual convention in San Francisco, SEIU leaders vowed to make a renewed push into Dixie. The next fall, SEIU won union recognition for 5,300 janitors in Houston--the largest organization effort in the South in years. Several labor leaders told me that Southern workers have mainly been reluctant to organize, because they've seen the effort fail so many times and don't want to risk losing their jobs. But the Houston janitors have, at the very least, set a example to the contrary. "They get the foot in the door, get a decent contract, and use that as a marketing tool to show workers in other cities how successful they were," one consultant for a union-busting firm told the Houston Chronicle. "Their cry will be, 'We can do it in Houston, we can do it wherever you are--in Birmingham or Atlanta.'"

Not only that, but securing a beachhead in the South can have practical consequences. Organizing and winning contracts for 5,300 janitors may not look like much. (To put it in perspective, labor would need to organize 1.5 million workers next year alone just to raise union density in the workplace by a scant 1 percent.) But the new union can, in the future, provide both political and material support for other organizing efforts in the city. (SEIU, for instance, will potentially collect tens of thousands of dollars in dues from its newly covered janitors to promote union activities in Houston, although, because Texas--like many Southern states--is a right-to-work state, janitors aren't obligated to join the union.) If handled properly, unions could maintain momentum in Houston and beyond.

That's important, because the South looks increasingly ripe for organizing. The region has the lowest median income in the country, and, according to a 2005 Pew poll, 83 percent of "pro-government conservatives"--many of whom are Southerners--are suspicious of corporations. Demographics also matter. "If you look at the new face of the South, there are many more immigrants, many more Catholics--the same sort of people who built the labor movement in the twentieth century," says Getman. "There's no doubt that, in the Hispanic community, for instance, there are very strong communal ties, and a sense of solidarity already built in." Indeed, Ruth Milkman, a sociologist at UCLA, has described vividly how Latino immigrants revitalized organized labor in Los Angeles. A similar blossoming of unions in the South could form the basis for a new progressive movement in the region.

It's not enough, however, to have a receptive audience. Unions still need a strategy to overcome opposition from businesses and conservative political leaders. And that's where SEIU comes in. Over the last 20 years, the Justice for Janitors campaign has organized janitors in more than 28 cities. Early on, the SEIU failed to organize in Houston and Atlanta, but the union continued to refine its tactics in the North and the West: It would organize all of the major cleaning contractors in the city at once, so that no single employer would have to worry about being put at a disadvantage by paying union wages and benefits. Organizers would also form coalitions with community groups to pressure building owners into accepting higher cleaning costs.

So why did SEIU choose Houston for its latest foray into the South? Partly, the political atmosphere in the country's fourth-largest city has been changing--because of immigration, Houston has become a nearly majority-minority city with a Democratic mayor. Structural factors also played a role. "What's fascinating about Houston is that all the major building owners and all the major cleaning contractors were national and international corporations that were unionized everywhere but Houston," explains Stephen Lerner, the director of the Justice for Janitors campaign. "So we felt we could use our strength in other cities to pressure these companies."